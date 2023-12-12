Young girl is orphaned after lawyer dad and executive mom both die in fiery PLANE CRASH: Dad recently received his pilot’s license and spent final moments trying to rescue wife

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A father heroically tried to pull his wife from the burning wreckage of their plane after it crashed, leaving his daughter orphaned.

Barrett Ellis only earned his pilot’s license weeks before his Beechcraft Sierra crashed near Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City, killing him and his wife Megan.

The financial lawyer managed to escape the burning plane and desperately tried to free his wife, but suffered horrific burns and died in hospital.

‘He had some burns… we quickly started cutting off some of his clothing to try to cool the burns as best we could. “It’s an unfortunate scene,” said Oklahoma City Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

Ellis’ plane took off from the airport at 10:18 am (CST) on Sunday and was only in the air for a few seconds before falling.

Friends of the couple will hold a vigil Wednesday to support their 10-year-old daughter, who was not on board the plane.

Ms. Ellis’s parents, Rick and Annette Brown, live in nearby McCloud, OK, and frequently spend time with their granddaughter.

The family proudly posed inside the red 1968 single-engine plane as Ellis earned his license at Route 66 Flight School on Oct. 7.

‘This was not an easy thing to do: hours in the cabin, hours in the books, two exams and 13 months of making life work around trips to the airport. “I am incredibly grateful to my excellent instructor and my supportive wife,” she wrote.

And wait, there’s more: we have a plane. The cute red girl you see below is our family’s new ticket to adventure.

‘If you thought you were safe from the Ellis family, you better think again. We could show up at his door at any time.

Flight records show Ellis completed a 25-minute flight from Wiley Post Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Ms. Ellis was executive director of The Sooner Nation Collective, which helped OU student-athletes manage windfalls from their endorsement deals.

Husband and wife attended the University of Oklahoma, and Ellis became in-house counsel for the university’s foundation in 2020, after a decade in financial law.

Ms. Ellis was executive director of The Sooner Nation Collective, which helped OU student-athletes manage windfalls from their endorsement deals.

Devastated friends of the couple shared memories and tributes online when they learned of their deaths.

Ms. Ellis’s high school friend, Carrie Winford, recalled how Ms. Ellis got stuck in the school talent show.

“Some people were judgmental and critical, but at the end of her performance they were amazed by her energy and talent,” he wrote.

‘We were just acquaintances, but there was something authentic about her that made you feel like it was okay to be yourself. She was brave, vibrant and creative, and every time she saw her she looked like she was having fun.

“I wish I had told her I admired her all those years ago, when I saw her fluffing her bangs in the ’90s at Camp Falls Creek.”

Sarah Kelly’s favorite moment with her old friend was watching OU win this year’s Red River Rivalry game against the University of Texas.

“While so many memories have passed through my mind when I started to cry, the moment I keep coming back to is the pure joy and excitement we felt as we held hands, jumped on the stands and screamed as the Sooners scored a last-minute touchdown. second,” he wrote.

“Although I already miss her greatly, I will always be grateful for her mentorship and friendship.”

Local Methodist minister Adam Ricks was a frequent traveling companion of Mr Ellis and explained his adventurous streak.

“I was always up for the next fun activity: road tripping to Mexico for a triathlon, hiking in the mountains of Peru, just mountain biking around Lake Arcadia, or having a way to engage in a thoughtful theological conversation.” , wrote.

‘He and Megan were there for me through the good times and the bad. They invested more in their short lives than most people do in their long ones.