Kanye Wears Black KKK Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West held a listening party for Vultures, his upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, during Miami’s Art Basel on Monday night. And the Ye-centric event was as controversial as one would expect.

During the concert, which was dubbed the Vultures Rave, West played a few tracks that have been circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) over the past week, including the Backstreet Boys-sampling “Everybody” and the previously leaked “New Body” featuring Nicki Minaj. West also hosted some of his collaborators on the album, including Offset, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, and even his and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North.

However, it was his incendiary fashion choices that seem to be getting all the attention online. At one point, the rapper came onstage wearing a black, masked hood with a striking resemblance to the Ku Klux Klan’s headwear. He also posed for a photo with rapper Playboi Carti wearing the startling outfit.

