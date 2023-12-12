Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Kanye Wears Black KKK Hood at Album Listening Party

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , , ,
    Kanye Wears Black KKK Hood at Album Listening Party

    MEGA/GC Images/Getty

    Kanye West held a listening party for Vultures, his upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, during Miami’s Art Basel on Monday night. And the Ye-centric event was as controversial as one would expect.

    During the concert, which was dubbed the Vultures Rave, West played a few tracks that have been circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) over the past week, including the Backstreet Boys-sampling “Everybody” and the previously leaked “New Body” featuring Nicki Minaj. West also hosted some of his collaborators on the album, including Offset, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, and even his and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North.

    However, it was his incendiary fashion choices that seem to be getting all the attention online. At one point, the rapper came onstage wearing a black, masked hood with a striking resemblance to the Ku Klux Klan’s headwear. He also posed for a photo with rapper Playboi Carti wearing the startling outfit.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    How lending-based climate finance is pushing poor countries deeper into debt

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Top Boy star Ashley Walters reveals getting arrested by her kids is her biggest regret in her life

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes is halted TWICE after two audience members collapsed

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    How lending-based climate finance is pushing poor countries deeper into debt

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Top Boy star Ashley Walters reveals getting arrested by her kids is her biggest regret in her life

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes is halted TWICE after two audience members collapsed

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Vince Toye wants to transform the American housing landscape, one affordable unit at a time

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy