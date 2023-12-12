Production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes is halted TWICE after two audience members collapsed

Fiennes starred with Indira Varma in a production in Liverpool

The collapses occurred during the construction’s opening week late last month.

It was only a matter of time before the curse of the ‘Scottish game’ struck again.

But it was bad luck for actors Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma to return in the first week of their production of Macbeth in Liverpool last month.

The long-awaited play was stopped midway through the first half after an audience member collapsed.

Then, as the performance resumed, another punter fainted with a thud inside the custom-built theater at The Depot in the Fairfield area of ​​Liverpool.

Both had pre-existing conditions that caused them to faint, a production spokesperson said.

They added that the theatergoers recovered and both have since returned to see a full performance after being invited back.

One witness said: “It was incredibly hot inside the theater so at first when the person collapsed in front of us we thought he must have fainted.”

“Some staff handed them water, but they quickly realized it could be something more serious and called a paramedic with a heart monitor.

‘The work was stopped while the person was treated and transferred by ambulance.

“The director came out and talked to the audience about what we were doing in the play and explained to them that they would have to cut one of the scenes where a lot of blood is spilled on stage, as it would take too long to clear up.” .

The play was stopped midway through the first half after an audience member was treated for a suspected heart attack.

“Then, just as I was starting up again, there was a loud thud and another person fell behind us.

“Fortunately it looked like they had fainted from the heat and recovered so the play could continue, but what bad luck!”

Harry Potter star Fiennes and Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in the hit series Game of Thrones, will play Lord and Lady Macbeth over the next year.

The production, directed by Simon Godwin, premiered on November 28 and will also screen in Edinburgh, London and Washington after finishing its run in Liverpool.

Fiennes takes on the title role after playing Shakespearean protagonists on stage in plays such as Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Richard III.

Superstitious actors never call Macbeth by his title because they claim it is cursed.

Actors who have suffered injuries during or just after productions include Orson Welles and Charlton Heston.

In 1849, a riot in the United States killed more than 30 audience members and Abraham Lincoln supposedly read it the night before his assassination.