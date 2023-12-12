Top Boy star Ashley Walters reveals getting arrested by her kids is her biggest regret in her life

<!–

Ashley Walters has said the biggest regret of her life was when her children saw him arrested after threatening a traffic warden in 2022.

The Top Boy actor, 41, opened up about his life in a candid chat for the BBC’s Louis Theroux Interviews, where he opened up about his encounters with the law.

Ashley recalled how she once had a gun pointed at her while holding her son Shayon, now 22, after she made a comment about someone copying her lyrics on the radio.

Following the incident, father-of-eight Ashley spent £1,300 on a gun to “protect himself”.

However, in 2002, the actor was arrested when he lost his temper in a disagreement with a traffic warden and said, “I’m going to shoot you.”

Recalling the incident, he said: “Actually, I wasn’t going to shoot. I wasn’t willing to risk my freedom by shooting a traffic guard. But I mean, I made my comments, I said what I said.

‘It was horrible. What I regret most is that my children were there. It was a big part of my life,” she admits. “I never wanted to go back to prison again.”

Ashley shares Shayon and Panerai, 19, and daughter China with ex-partner Natalie Williams.

The Netflix star also has two young daughters, Antonia and Ashleigh, with another unnamed woman, while he is raising Amiaya-Love and River and a stepson with his wife of seven years, actress Danielle Isaie.

Ashley, who ended up serving 18 months in prison, said she regretted following in her convicted father’s footsteps.

The actor, from Peckham, south-east London, was raised by his mother Pamela while his father was in and out of prison.

He joined So Solid Crew when he was 16 and established himself as Asher D.

Recalling his youth, he said: ‘We live in a place where if young people are not fully occupied, what are they doing? They’re wandering around, maybe getting into trouble.

‘It was only when I turned 16 that I changed, when I was a child. Those years are when I went out and got into trouble, and joined So Solid.

“I wasn’t rebelling against my mother, but I was rebelling against all those things she had built for me and how safe she kept me… I didn’t grow up rich, but I had no reason to.” sell drugs or be on the street.

“But I was walking with some real gangsters at the time, so it was easy for me to become a target.”