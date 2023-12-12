Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Trump Is Now Selling Pieces of His Georgia Mugshot Suit

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Donald Trump has come up with a new way to monetize the Georgia election case against him: selling pieces of the suit he wore for his Fulton County Jail mugshot photo.

    The former president hyped his latest fundraising effort in a message posted to Truth Social on Tuesday. But according to the message, supporters will have to buy 47 NFTs, or “TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS,” in order to receive the clothing item. “Don’t wait, they’ll go FAST (I believe!),” he added.

    The Trump digital trading cards website says customers who splash the cash on the Mugshot Edition NFTs, which cost $99 each, will get, along with the piece of the suit, the chance to have dinner with the former president at Mar-a-Lago, one of only 2,024 available physical trading cards that may be autographed, a Commemorative Dinner NFT card, a signed poster from NFT artist Clark Mitchell, a hoodie, and a presidential pen.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

