Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Drew Barrymore Gets Panned for Her Handsy Oprah Interview

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , ,
    Drew Barrymore Gets Panned for Her Handsy Oprah Interview

    The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS

    Hollywood star and syrupy talk show host Drew Barrymore has a reputation for lavishing her celebrity guests with excessive praise and flattery, as well as a tendency to touch and sit unusually close to them. And that behavior was on full, unbridled display in Barrymore’s new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

    While sitting down with Winfrey on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, viewers noted that the host repeatedly touched and clasped her guest’s hands. For instance, while asking about her iconic run as the host of The Oprah Winfrey Show, Barrymore clasped one of Winfrey’s hands in her own, while using her other hand to stroke Winfrey’s arm slowly. At one point, Winfrey shifts on the sofa and appears to try to pull her arm away, only for Barrymore to switch her grip.

    As the two continued discussing the importance of interacting with a studio audience, Winfrey began talking with her hands while praising Barrymore for hosting her talk show without an audience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Balancing security and usability in mobile applications

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Jim thought retirement would be a blessing. Instead, his alcohol consumption skyrocketed and his mental health declined.

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    SmileDirectClub customers are fuming after the company shut down — and left them with unfinished treatments and unpaid bills

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Balancing security and usability in mobile applications

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Jim thought retirement would be a blessing. Instead, his alcohol consumption skyrocketed and his mental health declined.

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    SmileDirectClub customers are fuming after the company shut down — and left them with unfinished treatments and unpaid bills

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Houthi attacks are soaring, and it’s not just the US Navy shooting their weapons out of the sky

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy