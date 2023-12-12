Balancing security and usability in mobile applications

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mobile applications have become a ubiquitous part of the daily lives of millions of people. They have transformed the way we communicate, share information, do business, entertain ourselves, and manage many aspects of our lives, from shopping and transportation to vacations and healthcare. A study in International Journal of Electronic Finance has analyzed the security issues associated with the processing of personal data in this interconnected landscape.

Ayush Goel and Gurudev Sahil of CHRIST (Deemed to be University) in Pune, Lavasa Campus, India, have delved into the complexities of data privacy and security, citing issues such as the diversity of data and sensors on mobile devices, the use of multiple identifiers, and monitoring of consumers.

A key concern raised is the fight to enforce data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules, within the mobile app ecosystem. This poses significant challenges for developers and service providers, where applications may not function as they or even users would like when designed to fully comply with GDPR requirements.

The challenges go far beyond the technical aspects of mobile app development and deployment. They can have obvious legal repercussions and, of course, inherent issues of individual and corporate privacy. The new study recognizes the benefits of mobile applications, but also emphasizes the need for a stronger and, at the same time, more flexible regulatory framework that allows applications to function as they should without compromising security and data protection and certainly without violate any laws.

While acknowledging that softer regulations encourage innovation, the study warns that current approaches may not be sufficient to address potential data misuse, with one particularly alarming problem, data terrorism, being at the forefront of the team’s concerns.

There is a delicate balance between the benefits of having multiple mobile applications available to legitimate users and ensuring that their fundamental rights are respected, but also to prevent the aforementioned data abuse, fraud and terrorism. The team suggests that regulators should design a constructive framework to address the various issues, allowing a balance to be established between innovation and protecting users from data misuse.

More information:

Ayush Goel et al, Growth of Mobile Apps and Rising Privacy Issues, International Journal of Electronic Finance (2023). DOI: 10.1504/IJEF.2024.135162