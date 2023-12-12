Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Workers Are Fighting Back (and Winning) Against AI Overlords

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , ,
    Workers Are Fighting Back (and Winning) Against AI Overlords

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The largest labor organization in the U.S. has struck a deal with Microsoft to help strengthen workers’ rights against artificial intelligence.

    The deal was announced by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) on Monday, and represents a first-of-its-kind agreement for labor leaders to be trained on the emerging technology, while helping ensure workers at the tech giant are allowed to organize.

    The agreement marks a major milestone for workers and labor leaders who have been struggling to contend with the existential threat posed by AI since the release of ChatGPT a year ago. In its wake, there have been a number of instances of AI replacing the jobs of journalists, artists, and even fast food workers. This summer even saw the actors’ and writers’ strike roil Hollywood with protections against AI as a primary sticking point.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Contradictions of Macronism’: French government fights to save face after immigration bill debacle

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    GRAPHIC: Mother Holding Knife Is Shot in the Head by Illinois Cop While on the Phone With Mental Health Counselors

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Contradictions of Macronism’: French government fights to save face after immigration bill debacle

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    GRAPHIC: Mother Holding Knife Is Shot in the Head by Illinois Cop While on the Phone With Mental Health Counselors

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Josh Taylor death on Bribie Island: Critical unanswered questions arise amid criminal investigation into death of young man who was buried alive under 1.5m of sand

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy