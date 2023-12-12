Workers Are Fighting Back (and Winning) Against AI Overlords

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The largest labor organization in the U.S. has struck a deal with Microsoft to help strengthen workers’ rights against artificial intelligence.

The deal was announced by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) on Monday, and represents a first-of-its-kind agreement for labor leaders to be trained on the emerging technology, while helping ensure workers at the tech giant are allowed to organize.

The agreement marks a major milestone for workers and labor leaders who have been struggling to contend with the existential threat posed by AI since the release of ChatGPT a year ago. In its wake, there have been a number of instances of AI replacing the jobs of journalists, artists, and even fast food workers. This summer even saw the actors’ and writers’ strike roil Hollywood with protections against AI as a primary sticking point.

