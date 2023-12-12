Israel Says Festival-Goer Kidnapped by Hamas Is Dead

Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it had recovered the body of Eden Zakaria, a 27-year-old hostage who is believed to have been captured as she tried to escape the Oct. 7 massacre at the Supernova desert rave with her boyfriend and friends.

Authorities did not say whether Zakaria died on Oct. 7 or while in captivity.

The announcement comes approximately a month after her loved ones spoke out about Zakaria’s final moments of freedom, with them recalling her frantically yelling into a phone, “they’re shooting at us, they’re really close,” The Times of Israel reported.

