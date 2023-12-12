Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Israel Says Festival-Goer Kidnapped by Hamas Is Dead

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , ,
    Israel Says Festival-Goer Kidnapped by Hamas Is Dead

    Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

    The Israeli military said Tuesday that it had recovered the body of Eden Zakaria, a 27-year-old hostage who is believed to have been captured as she tried to escape the Oct. 7 massacre at the Supernova desert rave with her boyfriend and friends.

    Authorities did not say whether Zakaria died on Oct. 7 or while in captivity.

    The announcement comes approximately a month after her loved ones spoke out about Zakaria’s final moments of freedom, with them recalling her frantically yelling into a phone, “they’re shooting at us, they’re really close,” The Times of Israel reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Contradictions of Macronism’: French government fights to save face after immigration bill debacle

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    GRAPHIC: Mother Holding Knife Is Shot in the Head by Illinois Cop While on the Phone With Mental Health Counselors

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Contradictions of Macronism’: French government fights to save face after immigration bill debacle

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    GRAPHIC: Mother Holding Knife Is Shot in the Head by Illinois Cop While on the Phone With Mental Health Counselors

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Josh Taylor death on Bribie Island: Critical unanswered questions arise amid criminal investigation into death of young man who was buried alive under 1.5m of sand

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy