Fire TV buying guide: Every Amazon streaming device explained and which one is right for you

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best Fire TV devices include streaming sticks and smart TVs.

Steven Cohen/Insider

Amazon Fire TV devices are designed to deliver easy access to all of the best streaming services. Fire TV products are some of the top streaming devices you can buy, and you can choose between stick, cube, and full-fledged smart TV models.

Entry-level Fire TV devices, like the budget-friendly Fire TV Stick Lite, offer full HD playback, while the best Fire TV models, like the new 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, support Ultra HD video and Dolby Vision for enhanced color and contrast. Amazon also sells actual smart TVs that have the Fire TV operating system (OS) built in. Though these sets don’t rank among the best TVs you can buy, they’re decent budget options for fans of Amazon’s ecosystem.

But with so many different Fire TV models to consider, it can be tricky to figure out which one is right for your needs. To help you pick the best Fire TV for your entertainment setup, we’ve detailed all the ins and outs of each model.

How to get a great deal on the best Fire TV devices

The best Fire TVs often drop to all-time low prices during sales on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day, though smaller discounts also pop up throughout the year outside of these big events.

While Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 sale has ended, several Fire TV models are still being discounted for the holiday shopping season. Prices aren’t quite as low as during the big sale, but you can still snag Fire TV Sticks for as much as 40% off. These current deal prices will likely be the best we see until Prime Day comes around in the summer.

Fire TV Stick Lite

The entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite has a basic remote and HD streaming

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the best Fire TV you can snag on a budget. Like the company’s other stick models, this compact dongle plugs right into your TV’s HDMI port.

When it comes to general performance, the Fire TV Stick Lite matches the quality of the more expensive standard Fire TV Stick. The only real difference between this model and the regular Fire TV Stick is its remote. The Lite includes an Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which lacks TV controls, like power and guide buttons. Other than that, both models are basically the same.

The Fire TV Stick Lite can stream at up to 1080p resolution, which is a perfect fit for an HDTV. The device also supports high dynamic range (HDR) using the HDR10 and HDR10+ formats. This feature delivers enhanced colors and contrast when streaming HDR videos through apps like Disney Plus. That said, most TVs that support HDR are 4K models, and if you have a 4K TV, we highly recommend you pay a bit more for one of Amazon’s 4K sticks.

If your TV doesn’t support 4K, the Fire TV Stick Lite will suit your streaming needs just fine. Keep in mind, however, that the standard Fire TV Stick occasionally goes on sale for even less than the Lite. When that happens, there’s no reason to consider this model.

Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s standard Fire TV Stick has HD streaming and a remote with TV controls.

Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick matches the 1080p streaming quality of the Lite model but has an improved remote with controls for your TV and extra buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Prime Video.

The base Fire TV Stick will meet the HD streaming needs of most people unless you own a 4K TV, in which case we recommend spending the extra money on one of Amazon’s more advanced 4K streaming devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K adds 4K streaming support.

Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams at a higher resolution than the Fire TV Stick or Stick Lite. With 4K support, you’ll get a sharper, more detailed image when watching 4K content on a 4K TV.

This model carries over high dynamic range (HDR) playback but adds support for the more advanced Dolby Vision format, which is missing on the Lite and standard Fire TV Stick. It also comes with more memory.

The latest version of the Fire TV Stick 4K was released in September 2023, and it has a slightly tweaked design with rounded edges and an improved processor that Amazon says is around 25% faster than the first-gen model. It also now supports Wi-Fi 6 if you have a compatible router.

If you have a 4K TV, this model is a good fit. However, if you’re willing to spend $10 more, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers slightly better performance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s fastest streaming stick is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max carries over everything you’ll get on the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, while offering a faster processor and GPU, as well as more memory. This makes navigation a little snappier and lets you store more apps and games.

Amazon released its latest version of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in September 2023, and compared to the previous-generation edition this new model has an upgraded processor, double the amount of storage, and new support for Wi-Fi 6E routers. It also has a revised design with rounded edges. And unlike other Fire TV Sticks, the 4K Max supports Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience, which lets you display art, photos, and widgets for things like the weather and your calendar.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is typically just $10 more than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, so we think it’s the best Fire TV choice for people with 4K TVs.

Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s 2022 Fire TV Cube has new features like 4K upscaling.

Amazon

The Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV device for pure processing power. It incorporates all the features of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but has a beefier CPU and is meant to be a more traditional home theater device. Instead of a stick that you plug directly into your TV’s HDMI port, the Cube is a compact box that sits on your TV stand.

One of the Fire TV Cube’s biggest benefits is its support for hands-free voice control without using a remote. In other words, the Cube can act like an Echo Dot. The newest model also has an HDMI passthrough port to control cable boxes, twice as much storage space as the stick models, 4K upscaling to make HD videos look better, and overall faster performance.

The Fire TV Cube is a premium streaming box designed to compete with devices like the Apple TV 4K and the Roku Ultra, so it’s best suited for home theater enthusiasts who want the absolute best quality and fastest technology.

Fire TV 2-Series

Amazon’s 2-Series smart TVs have HD screens.

Amazon

40-inch model

Amazon now sells its own lineup of full-fledged smart TVs, and they all use a built-in version of the Fire TV OS. This means you can stream your favorite apps without an extra device. The 2-Series is Amazon’s entry-level HDTV model designed for people who just want a basic smart TV for casual viewing.

The 2-Series is available in 32 inches with a 720p screen, or 40 inches with a 1080p screen. Both models support HDR processing using the standard HDR10 format, but the 2-Series can’t deliver the brightness or color performance needed to really take advantage of high dynamic range playback. For this reason, we only recommend this model for people who want a cheap TV that doesn’t take up too much space.

Fire TV 4-Series

The 4-Series is Amazon’s entry-level 4K TV.

Amazon

43-inch model

The 4-Series steps things up from HD to Ultra HD with a 4K resolution screen. Models are available in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch screen sizes.

Though it supports 4K playback, the 4-Series still has very basic HDR performance and it lacks advanced features like wide color support and Dolby Vision. It’s a decent TV for buyers who want a smaller, affordable 4K display for a bedroom, but it’s not suited for home theater use.

Fire TV Omni Series

The Omni Series has hands-free Alexa support.

Amazon

50-inch model

The Omni Series Fire TV adds built-in support for hands-free Alexa voice control without needing to use the remote. You can control power, volume, navigation, and search with spoken commands through the TV’s built-in microphones. And the TV can also serve as an Alexa smart home hub even when the display is off.

Models range in size from 43 to 75 inches. Every model supports 4K resolution and HDR, and the 65- and 75-inch models add support for Dolby Vision.

Unfortunately, the TV’s picture quality and navigation speed are underwhelming for its price. There are simply much better-looking smart TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, and Vizio in this price range. That said, the Omni is a decent buy when it’s on sale during deal events like Black Friday and Prime Day. We only recommend picking up the 65-inch model when you can snag it for under $500.

Check out our Amazon Fire TV Omni review.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon’s Omni QLED has advanced color and contrast features.

Amazon

65-inch model

Amazon’s Omni QLED is the best Fire TV display you can buy, and it offers a big step up from the regular Omni Series. It carries over hands-free Alexa support while adding advanced picture features like quantum dots and local dimming. These features enable it to deliver much better color and contrast performance.

The TV also has a smart ambient mode that can display art and widgets when it senses that someone has walked into the room. Sizes range from 43 to 75 inches. The 65-inch model’s list price of $800 is a bit high for what you get, but when it’s on sale for $600, it’s a solid value.

Check out our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review.

Fire TV Soundbar

The Fire TV soundbar is the first audio device in the Fire TV lineup.

Amazon

Amazon’s latest Fire TV-branded product isn’t actually a streaming device at all. Instead, it’s a soundbar.

The Fire TV soundbar is a compact 2.0-channel speaker that’s designed to rest in front of your TV. It features an HDMI eARC and optical port for easy connection to most modern TVs, and it also supports Bluetooth for wireless music playback from a mobile device.

At 24 inches wide, the soundbar is relatively small, which should make it easy to set up on most TV stands. Though it doesn’t include a subwoofer or integrate advanced features like upfiring audio drivers, the Fire TV Soundbar does support DTS Virtual:X to simulate surround sound. That said, buyers shouldn’t expect too much from this feature in this price range.

And despite the Fire TV branding, this is a soundbar only. It does not feature built-in support for streaming video apps. The base model only includes a standard remote, but you can pay more to get a package that includes an Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

Based on the specs and affordable $120 price tag, it looks like Amazon is positioning this as an entry-level soundbar for people who just want a simple, compact, and inexpensive upgrade for their TV’s speakers. But if you’re looking for something with a bit more oomph, check out our guide to the best soundbars.

Read the original article on Business Insider