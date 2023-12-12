Taylor Swift jets out of Kansas City leaving Travis Kelce behind the day before her birthday as she heads to New York to attend Time’s Person of the Year award ceremony

DailyMail.com spotted Taylor Swift boarding her private jet in Kansas City on Tuesday morning without Travis Kelce.

She will return to New York for TIME’s Person of the Year gala tonight at the Plaza Hotel, after being announced as the winner last week.

Questions remain about whether she will return tomorrow to celebrate her birthday with her new boyfriend.

Taylor Swift left Kansas City leaving her new love Travis Kelce behind as she heads back to New York to attend Time’s glitzy Person of the Year awards ceremony tonight.

Last week, the magazine named Swift the person who “best represents the eight billion people who live on this planet.”

As seen in these exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com, the beloved pop star was up at 10am this morning after a whirlwind visit to see her NFL boyfriend and his team in action at Arrowhead Stadium, the Sunday.

And, as her security team carried her Louis Vuitton luggage to her waiting private jet this morning, the big question is: Will she be back in Kansas tomorrow for her birthday?

A lovestruck Taylor Swift was photographed kissing Travis Kelce on the cheek at a Chiefs post-game party. They spent the weekend together before she returned to New York this morning.

The pop star woke up at 10 a.m. this morning after a whirlwind visit to see her NFL boyfriend and his team in action at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Kelce was seen returning home Tuesday as his girlfriend headed to the East Coast.

The couple certainly can’t seem to get enough of each other with Swift hopping on her jet and flying to see Kelce any chance she gets.

He visited her in New York and even flew to Buenos Aires to see her perform on the Eras tour, which broke records and confirmed her billionaire status.

Now, Kelce is rumored to be throwing a glitzy birthday party for Swift’s 34th birthday on Wednesday.

But with his team’s recent losing streak (they’ve lost three of their last four games), he’s under increasing pressure to show as much commitment to his team as he does to his girlfriend.

Eager to ease the disappointment of the Chief’s controversial 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Swift planted kiss after kiss on Kelce’s cheek Sunday night as the pair enjoyed holiday cocktails with the rest of the team at the bar. Kansas City’s hottest pop-up. Miracle on the main street.

But it all came back to reality on Monday morning, when the tight end spent much of the day talking to his team, leaving Swift alone to settle into the new house he bought with her in mind.

Tucked away in the trees behind the wrought-iron gates of an upscale neighbor just south of downtown, Kelce moved into the 17,000-square-foot mansion last month, spending $6 million to purchase the perfect love nest. for him and his pop princess.

Travis’ new home has a Beverly Hills-style pool and hot tub, a six-car garage, a lighted tennis and pickleball court, and a miniature golf course, all spread across three acres of pristine, densely wooded land.

Taylor opened up about her romance with Kelce for the first time in her interview with the magazine last week and the attention she’s receiving from football fans.

“I don’t know how they know which suite I’m in,” he said. “There’s a camera about half a mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you on the feed, so I don’t know if they’re showing me.” 17 times or once.

‘I’m just there to support Travis. I’m not aware of whether they are showing me too much and bothering some parents, Brads and Chads.

“Turns out football is fantastic. I’ve been missing out my whole life.