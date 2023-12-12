Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kate Micucci Reveals Shock Lung Cancer Diagnosis

    Kate Micucci, who for three seasons played Lucy on The Big Bang Theory, revealed her lung cancer diagnosis on TikTok last week—sharing that she’s recovering well from surgery after the surprise prognosis.

    “Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a Sick Tok,” Micucci said in a video filmed from a hospital bed. “I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”

    The lung cancer surgery went off without a hitch, Micucci said, adding that she’d never smoked before.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

