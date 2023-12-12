‘Internet Pornography Personality’ Arrested for Jan. 6

United States District Court District of Columbia

A Michigan “internet pornography personality” who goes by the name “God Hypnotic” has been taken into custody by the FBI for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Surveillance footage shows that Paul Caloia climbed into the building through a broken window and was on Capitol grounds for at least two hours, recording cell phone video and chanting with rioters.

A FBI report from a special agent at the Detroit Field Office stated that on Jan. 12, 2021, the law enforcement agency’s National Threat Operations Center was tipped off by “Witness 1” about Caloia “bragging” on Skype chats about going inside the Capitol. “Another individual in the chat asked God Hypnotic why he went to the Capitol. At that point, Witness 1 said that God Hypnotic backtracked and said he went to the Capitol for reporting purposes,” the document stated.

