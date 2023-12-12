Nurse Sues Over Former Co-Workers’ Nonstop Taunts About Her ‘Fake Ass’

Ryan J. Lane/Getty

A nursing assistant working at an assisted-living facility in the New York City suburbs claims her colleagues simply could not believe her ample derrière was all-natural, for months demanding the name of the physician who gave her the supposed implants and making her life a living hell when she didn’t share it.

Milouse Laguerre told her co-workers at Andrus on Hudson, a Westchester County nursing home, “that it is not true, that she did not have a fake ass, and that it was all hers,” according to a lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast. But her repeated “denials and protestations to the contrary would neither convince nor assuage them.”

Laguerre insisted, again and again, that she wasn’t hiding anything, the lawsuit states. But, it goes on, the others became enraged with her “for not disclosing to them the non-existent doctor/s who did [Laguerre’s] butt implant and the work environment was poisoned that day and continued to be poisoned by [Laguerre’s] refusal to provide them with the referral for the doctors who allegedly did her surgeries.”

