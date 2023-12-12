Resy tried its own version of Spotify Wrapped — but it went horribly wrong

Resy’s year in review wasn’t quite filled out the first time it was sent; it was sent with placeholder text.

Resy tried its hand at a year-end review for users in the style of the popular Spotify Wrapped.Let’s just say it didn’t go as planned. Users couldn’t actually see their personalized recaps.Resy says the issue has since been fixed, and users were resent correct recaps.

Restaurant-reservation app Resy wanted to give users a way to remember their year on the platform. In a way, they did — just probably in the way they’d hoped.

Resy, which is owned by American Express, dispatched personalized Year in Review emails to users this week — or at least they were meant to be personalized. But instead, users saw the generic query to populate fields that were never filled.

So rather than seeing their first Resy booking, for example, users were told “{{sf_first_restaurant}} was your first ever Resy.”

Business Insider reviewed multiple instances of the email snafu. Users noticed, too — and took to social media.

“Nice placeholder text, @resy. I feel special,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Whoever is in charge of emails at @resy sent what would have been such a cute email if the custom fields actually showed my info. Oops,” another user said.

The issue has since been fixed: Users were later sent a second email that contained an accurate year-in-review, with the apt subject line “Let’s do this again! Resy’s 2023 Year in Review.”

Resy’s year-end review was eventually re-sent — and populated with personalized info.

“This morning some Resy users received a Year in Review email that inadvertently included a coding error that prevented the restaurants diners frequented in 2023 from populating correctly,” a Resy spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We identified and resolved the issue, and the Resy Year in Review email was successfully resent.”

Resy’s 2023 review follows the release of perhaps the biggest year-end recap in pop culture, Spotify’s Wrapped annual review, which users got at the end of November.

In addition to the usual stats included in the personalized recap, like a user’s Top 5 songs, Top 5 artists, and most-listened genres, this year’s Spotify Wrapped included a new “Sound Town” feature that matched listeners with a city where residents share a similar music taste.

