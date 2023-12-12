Scientists develop world’s first ‘mind-reading helmet’ that translates brainwaves into words

Scientists Announced World’s First Mind-Reading AI That’s Also Wearable

The technology translates brain waves into written text using sensors in the head.

READ MORE: Scientists develop laptops that READ your brain

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Scientists have developed the world’s first AI that reads minds and translates brain waves into readable text.

It works using a helmet covered in sensors that observes specific electrical activity in the brain as the user thinks and converts it into words.

The revolutionary technology was pioneered by a team at tto University of Technology Sydney, who say it could revolutionize care for patients who have become mute due to a stroke or paralysis.

The portable, non-invasive system is a major milestone offering transformative communication solutions for people affected by stroke or paralysis.

A demo video shows a human subject thinking about a phrase displayed on a screen, which then changed to what the AI ​​model decoded, and the results are a near-perfect match.

The team also believes the innovation will enable seamless control of devices, such as bionic limbs and robots, allowing humans to give instructions just by thinking about them.

Lead researcher Professor CT Lin said: “This research represents a pioneering effort to translate raw EEG waves directly into language, marking a significant advance in this field.”

‘It is the first to incorporate discrete coding techniques into the brain-to-text translation process, introducing an innovative approach to neural decoding.

“Integration with large linguistic models is also opening new frontiers in neuroscience and AI.”

Previous technology to translate brain signals into language required surgery to implant electrodes in the brain, such as Elon Musk’s Neuralink, or scanning in an MRI machine, which is important, expensive and difficult to use in daily life.

A demonstration video shows a human subject thinking about a phrase displayed on a screen.

The screen then changed to what the AI ​​model decoded, and the results are a near-perfect match.

However, the new technology uses a simple helmet on top of the head to read what a person is thinking.

To test the technology, Lin and his team conducted experiments with 29 participants who were shown a sentence or statement on a screen where they had to think about reading.

The AI ​​model then displayed what it translated from the subject’s brain waves.

In one example the participant was asked to think: ‘Good afternoon! I hope you’re doing well. I’ll start with a cappuccino, please, with an extra shot of espresso.

The screen then showed the AI ​​’thinking’ and showed its response: ‘Late! You good? Cappuccino, extra drink. Espresso.’

DeWave can translate EEG signals into words using large language models (LLM) based on large amounts of EEG data from a BART model, combining BERT’s bidirectional context and ChatGPT’s left-to-right decoder.

The team noted that the translation accuracy score is currently around 40 percent, but is continuing to work to increase it to 90 percent.