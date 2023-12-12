Generational misinformation: One in FIVE Americans ages 18 to 30 think the Holocaust is A MYTH and even more say it has been “exaggerated,” according to shocking poll showing Democrats most likely to believe in conspiracy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

One in five young Americans believes the Holocaust did not happen, according to a shocking survey.

The survey, for The Economist and YouGov., including 1,500 people aged between 18 and over 65 who were asked a series of questions about the massacre of six million Jews.

Approximately 20 percent of people ages 18 to 29 agreed with the statement “the Holocaust is a myth” and an even larger number believed the death toll was exaggerated.

The results tie into data showing that 32 percent of this age group gets their news from TikTok, where misinformation and anti-Semitism have persisted for years — the platform previously launched campaigns to combat these issues.

The survey comes amid concerns that universities have become breeding grounds for anti-Semitism, prompting Congress to launch an investigation into Harvard University, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania after their presidents did not condemn students who called for Jewish genocide.

Despite substantial evidence from records, remains and testimonies, many young Americans do not believe in the horrors that occurred some 80 years ago, nor do they believe in social media platforms. Pictured is the Auschwitz concentration camp in occupied Poland.

The survey was conducted from December 2 to December and a sample group of 1,500 Americans were asked questions about the Holocaust and other related issues.

While 20 percent of participants ages 18 to 29 agreed that the Holocaust is a myth, another 30 percent said they disagreed or disagreed with the statement.

Only eight percent of respondents ages 30 to 44 agreed it was a myth, along with two percent of people ages 45 to 64.

However, there were zero percent who agreed in the group of respondents over 65 years of age.

In addition to ages, the survey also shared data on race: 13 percent of blacks agreed with the statement.

Another poll asked 1,500 Americans whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement: “The Holocaust has been exaggerated.” For the 18 to 29 age group, 23 percent agreed and 26 percent neither agreed nor disagreed.

And 10 percent of men surveyed also agreed with the statement, compared to four percent of women.

When looking at political affiliation, 10 percent of those who identify as Democrats said they agreed that the Holocaust is a myth.

About six percent of Republicans shared the same belief.

Overall, seven percent of Americans believe the Holocaust is a myth.

When asked elsewhere in the survey whether they believed it was anti-Semitic to deny that the Holocaust took place, 17 percent of respondents in the 18 to 29 age group said it was not anti-Semitic, and another 37 percent said that yes they were. I’m not sure.

The war has come to the United States, where Americans are flooding the streets in protest of Israel or Palestine.

The Economist reported that “social media may play a role,” citing a 2022 Pew Research Center survey that found Americans under 30 generally trust what they see on the platforms.

The survey comes amid the war in Gaza following an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,200 people and took more than 240 hostages.

Israel launched warplanes shortly after the attacks, bombing the Gaza Strip which the Hamas-run Health Ministry said had killed more than 17,700 people since October.

In response, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas from the Gaza Strip and launched an air campaign and subsequent ground invasion.

The survey comes just days after senators introduced a bill to reauthorize federal funding for the Never Again Education Act.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen (D) said: “Failing to educate students about the seriousness and scope of the Holocaust is a disservice to the memory of its victims and our duty to prevent such atrocities in the future.”