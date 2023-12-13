Jimmy Barnes Shares Devastating Health Update After Being Rushed to A&E: ‘Unfortunately I Got Bad News Yesterday’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jimmy Barnes has shared a devastating health update after being hospitalized with pneumonia two weeks ago.

The legendary Australian rocker, 66, took to Instagram on Wednesday to update fans on his condition and confirmed that he will soon undergo open heart surgery after the bacterial infection spread to his heart.

“Unfortunately, I received some bad news yesterday… despite everyone’s best efforts, the bacterial infection I have been battling for the past fortnight has apparently now spread to my heart,” he wrote.

“An otherwise healthy valve that was replaced a few years ago due to a congenital defect is infected, so I will be undergoing open heart surgery in the next few hours to remove this infection and place a clean valve.”

Barnes continued to express his frustration and shock at the diagnosis, writing, “Obviously this will put me out of action for a while.” I know a lot of other people are struggling with even worse things, but it’s still very frustrating. Just a few weeks ago I was in the best shape I’ve been in decades!’

Jimmy Barnes, 66 (pictured), shared a devastating update on his health after being hospitalized with pneumonia two weeks ago.

The legendary Australian rocker took to Instagram on Wednesday to update his fans on his condition, confirming that the bacterial infection he’s been battling has spread to his heart.

Barnes shares a close relationship with his son Campbell (right), who, like his father, is a talented singer.

“Anyway, as I hope you can appreciate, this all happened very suddenly, so it will take a few days for everyone to figure out what can be done with my upcoming shows.”

He went on to apologize to his fans for “the inconvenience” his condition will cause. and asked them to be patient while his “team works hard to figure things out.”

“A new plan will be announced as soon as possible,” he said.

Barnes then praised his wife Jane (left) for taking care of him during such a difficult time. “In the meantime, I would like to thank my dear Jane for her constant love and care over the last few weeks in particular; as always, I would be lost without her,” he wrote.

Barnes then praised his wife Jane for taking care of him during such a difficult time.

“In the meantime, I would like to thank my dear Jane for her constant love and care over the last few weeks in particular – as always, I would be lost without her,” he wrote.

‘I would also like to thank the doctors and nurses who have been amazing and all the people who have sent me ‘get well’ messages. You all have lifted my spirits and I am sincerely grateful,” he continued.

Immy’s son, Today Extra host David Campbell, has re-shared Barnes’ post and added the caption: “Sending love to my dad.”

Barnes said goodbye before starting the surgery, adding: “Given the severity of this operation, I probably won’t be posting again for the next few weeks, so all the best to you and yours over the holidays.”

‘We hope 2024 is full of much better things! Love from Jimmy,’ she concluded.

Barnes’ son, Today Extra host David Campbell, has reshared the Cold Chisel frontman’s post, adding the caption: “Sending love to my dad.”

The update comes two weeks after Barnes revealed that he was hospitalized with a serious infection and was forced to cancel upcoming concerts.

Campbell also provided an update on her father’s health during a live segment on Today Extra, assuring Barnes fans that he was in good hands.

The update comes two weeks after Barnes revealed that he was hospitalized with a serious infection and was forced to cancel upcoming concerts.

“I regret to inform you that I have been receiving intravenous antibiotics for the past 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

“Unfortunately, this prevented me from traveling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned,” he continued.

Barnes was on bed rest for months earlier this year and was forced to cancel his summer tour to receive emergency hip surgery.

‘My band will continue to perform on board, along with my daughter Mahalia and other special guests.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused, but doctors have confined me to bed for two days.

‘The timing couldn’t be worse. “I am expected to make a full recovery in time to perform live at By The C in Torquay,” Jimmy concluded.

Barnes spent time recovering at his second home in Thailand with his wife Jane and had been on the mend in recent months.

Jimmy was on bed rest for months earlier this year and was forced to cancel his summer tour to undergo emergency hip surgery.

He underwent major hip surgery in late 2022 to relieve years of chronic pain.

“We had some (live) things planned, but they fell through because of my surgery,” he said at the time.

Barnes spent time recovering at his second home in Thailand with his wife Jane and had been on the mend in recent months.

He had to regain his strength and for a few weeks needed the help of a cane to walk, but by March he had fully recovered.