US to spend $700M on new embassy in Ireland, breaks ground on new embassy in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON– The Biden administration has notified Congress that it intends to spend nearly $700 million to buy a former Dublin hotel, demolish it and construct new buildings to turn the site into the new US embassy in Ireland. The State Department also announced that it had begun construction of a new embassy complex in Saudi Arabia as part of a renovation of its diplomatic facilities in the Gulf.

The department informed lawmakers Monday night that it plans to buy the former Jury’s Hotel in Dublin’s exclusive Ballsbridge neighborhood for $171 million. Associated costs, including the design and construction of the new chancery and its equipment, will bring the total to $688.8 million, according to a notice sent to Congress.

The 4.2-acre (1.7 hectare) property is located just a block from the existing US embassy in the Irish capital, which dates back to the 1960s and the State Department said “is far beyond its scope.” useful life, is too small for our operational needs and is not functional in its design.”

The new complex will include the embassy, ​​a residence for marine guards, support facilities and parking, according to the notice. He did not give an estimate of when the project would be completed, but estimated there would be 189 employees at the new embassy in 2028, of whom at least 109 would need office space.

The United States has been planning to relocate its embassy to Dublin for more than a decade and the Ballsbridge site was the expected site after Irish authorities approved zoning and other changes last year.

On Tuesday, the department announced that it had broken ground on a new U.S. embassy on a 27.5-acre (11.1 hectare) site in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which it acquired in early 2020. That cost, along with the construction of a new American consulate in Jeddah and the planning of a new consulate in Dhahran, amounted to more than a billion dollars.