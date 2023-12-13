Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    Poll Worker Testifies How Giuliani’s Lies Had Her Life ‘Flipped Upside Down’

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    Poll Worker Testifies How Giuliani’s Lies Had Her Life ‘Flipped Upside Down’

    Reuters/Tom Brener

    Shaye Moss, one of two Georgia poll workers who successfully sued Rudy Giuliani for the lies he spread about her after the 2020 election, testified Tuesday how Giuliani was “driving the bus” of conspiracies that forced her to move, change her appearance, and fear for her life.

    Moss’ testimony came on day two of a trial that’s being held in Washington, D.C., to determine how much money Giuliani will owe her and her mother, Ruby Freeman, in damages.

    Moss struggled to testify at times, reportedly burying her head in her hands and fighting back tears as she recounted the horrors she says she faced after Giuliani and other MAGA Republicans harassed her on baseless accusations she was stuffing ballots in Joe Biden’s favor during the 2020 election.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dr Michael Yung: Breakthrough as police charge man and woman with murder over death of respected surgeon at his $2 million home in Gilberton, Adelaide

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy, 17, models the SAME black strapless dress her mother wore just six months after the teen’s birth in 2006.

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    The developer behind one of this year’s most anticipated games just shut down after releasing its game on early access to disastrous reviews

    Dec 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dr Michael Yung: Breakthrough as police charge man and woman with murder over death of respected surgeon at his $2 million home in Gilberton, Adelaide

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy, 17, models the SAME black strapless dress her mother wore just six months after the teen’s birth in 2006.

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    The developer behind one of this year’s most anticipated games just shut down after releasing its game on early access to disastrous reviews

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    A big part of a university president’s job is fundraising. That might be why Harvard’s got to stay and Penn’s had to go.

    Dec 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy