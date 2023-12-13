Poll Worker Testifies How Giuliani’s Lies Had Her Life ‘Flipped Upside Down’

Reuters/Tom Brener

Shaye Moss, one of two Georgia poll workers who successfully sued Rudy Giuliani for the lies he spread about her after the 2020 election, testified Tuesday how Giuliani was “driving the bus” of conspiracies that forced her to move, change her appearance, and fear for her life.

Moss’ testimony came on day two of a trial that’s being held in Washington, D.C., to determine how much money Giuliani will owe her and her mother, Ruby Freeman, in damages.

Moss struggled to testify at times, reportedly burying her head in her hands and fighting back tears as she recounted the horrors she says she faced after Giuliani and other MAGA Republicans harassed her on baseless accusations she was stuffing ballots in Joe Biden’s favor during the 2020 election.

