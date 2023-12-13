Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    Florida AG Launches Probe into Selection Committee for Rejecting FSU

    Florida’s attorney general launched an investigation Tuesday into potential “anticompetitive conduct” by the College Football Playoff’s selection committee after the Florida State Seminoles were left out of the postseason tournament, despite having a 13-0 season and winning the ACC Championship, a Power 5 conference.

    The CFP announced earlier this month that it had filled the final slots in the four-university competition with Texas and Alabama, two teams that had lost once.

    Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody¸—who admitted she was a “lifelong Gator” after attending the University of Florida, FSU’s arch-rival—issued a statement, saying, “I know injustice when I see it. No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws.” She later added, “In Florida, merit matters. If it’s attention they were looking for, the committee certainly has our attention now.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

