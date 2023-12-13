Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy, 17, models the SAME black strapless dress her mother wore just six months after the teen’s birth in 2006.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy, 17, wore one of her mom’s designer dresses over the weekend.

But it wasn’t just any dress, it was the exact same dress that the Pretty Baby actress wore just six months after Grier was born.

Shields wore a floor-length dress to the 2006 Carousel Of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills showing off an impressively flat tummy shortly after giving birth.

When Grier wore it during the CNN Heroes event in New York City, she looked just as fabulous because the dress fit her like a glove.

Brooke has two daughters (besides Grier is Rowan, 20) with her husband Chris Henchy, a film producer.

Brooke Shield’s daughter Grier Henchy wore one of her mother’s designer dresses. But it wasn’t just any dress, it was the exact same dress that the Pretty Baby actress wore just six months after Grier was born.

Grier and Brooke arm in arm at the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 10 in New York City.

Grier has stolen from her mother’s closet before.

In September, she donned a sparkly gold dress when her famous father starred in his own show at New York’s famous Café Carlyle.

Her mother wore the vintage Badgley Mischka dress in 2001 to Marshall Field’s Fash Bash at the Chicago Theater in Chicago.

They both wore the dress beautifully.

This comes after Rowan wore the actress’ famous red dress to the Golden Globes at her graduation party in June 2021.

Brooke first wore the strapless dress in 1998 when she was nominated for best television actress in a musical or comedy series for her show Suddenly Susan. (Calista Flockhart won that year for her role in Ally McBeal.)

Brooke proudly shared snaps from her 18-year-old daughter’s big night with her followers.

The star wrote: “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me for seeing my daughter wearing it to her prom.” Proud mom.’

Brooke smiled as she posed with her daughter in one of the photos. The star was dressed all in white.

In June, Shields fought to stop her teenage daughter from pursuing modeling.

The Blue Lagoon actress, who spoke of being raped by a movie executive and feeling sexualized as a child star, is now happily settled and said she “fought for so long” to keep her youngest daughter out of the business, but she he realized. Things are “different” than when she started acting.

Grier has stolen from her mother’s closet before. In September, he donned a sparkly gold dress when his famous father starred in his own show at New York’s famous Café Carlyle. Her mother wore the vintage Badgley Mischka dress in 2001 to Marshall Field’s Fash Bash at the Chicago Theater in Chicago.

She said of Grier’s burgeoning modeling career on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’: ‘The rules have changed since I was (a model).

“I fought this for so long. “It’s a very different industry now than it was.”

Brooke said Grier is doing “little things here and there,” but admitted that social media still put pressure on the models.

She added: “We didn’t have social media when I was a model” and called the modeling industry a “rat race.”

Brooke did modeling shoots for print publications and said she was horrified that Grier was “interested in the runway.”

He added: “That’s brutal and backstage it’s just brutal.” I never made a track, I don’t think I would have been able to handle it.’

This comes after Rowan wore the actress’ famous red dress to the Golden Globes at her prom in June 2021. Brooke first wore the strapless dress in 1998 when she was nominated for best television actress in a musical or comedy series for his program Suddenly Susan. (Calista Flockhart won that year for her role in Ally McBeal)

‘Proud mom’: Mom hugged Rowan as they posed on a street with other children around

Brooke said that when she gave in to her daughter’s desire to pursue modeling, she set ground rules.

He added that he told Grier: “You’re going to have a great work ethic, it’s not going to be comfortable and you’re going to listen to me, those are my rules.”

Going to college was another essential for Grier before Brooke relented.

Brooke addressed her rape and exploitation in her recent documentary ‘Pretty Baby’, and told during a talk after its premiere in New York how her youngest daughter cried ‘a lot’ while watching the film.

The actress, who was married to tennis champion Andre Agassi, 53, from 1997 to 1999 before marrying screenwriter Chris, has also said she did not lose her virginity until she was 22 due to a lack of self-confidence.

Brooke was 15 when The Blue Lagoon came out, and in her role in Pretty Baby, aged 11, she appeared naked as a child prostitute with Keith Carradine, aged 29.

At age 15 she also appeared in Endless Love, which included sex and nudity, and did a nude photoshoot at age 10.