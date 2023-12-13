Dr Michael Yung: Breakthrough as police charge man and woman with murder over death of respected surgeon at his $2 million home in Gilberton, Adelaide

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man and woman have been charged with murder over the alleged home invasion death of a respected surgeon.

Intensive care pediatrician Dr Michael Yung was allegedly stabbed inside his $2 million Gilberton home in Adelaide early on Monday.

The 61-year-old man was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma following emergency surgery.

His family made the heartbreaking decision to take him off life support Tuesday afternoon after being told his injuries were “unsurvivable.”

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Thebarton, were arrested at a Torrensville home on Tuesday night.

They have been charged with murder, serious aggravated burglary and robbery using force and will face the Adelaides Magistrates Court today.

Respected pediatrician Dr Michael Yung (pictured) has died after being allegedly attacked in a home invasion.

Police have confirmed that detectives are not looking for any other suspects at this time and that no connection has been identified between the arrested duo and those wanted over a recent crime spree in Adelaide.

South African police had been investigating a series of robberies in Gilberton, Medindie, Walkerville, Henley Beach, Fulham and Tennyson as part of Operation Mandrake.

Acting Commissioner Linda Williams said the man and woman charged were not linked to Indigenous or African criminals targeted as part of Operations Mandrake and Meld.

“The motive has not yet been resolved as part of the investigation, but my advice is that there is no connection with other activities in those suburbs or with any of the persons of interest that we normally deal with in Operation Mandrake,” he said. .

Police are urging anyone who has dashcam footage between midnight and 5am on Monday, December 11, within a 500m radius of James Street and Nottage Terrace in Gilberton or who has information that could help with investigation, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Dr Yung was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital early on Monday morning, where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma (pictured, police at the scene).

More to come.