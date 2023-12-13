Florida School Board to Scandal-Scarred Bridget Ziegler: Please Resign

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/AP

A Florida school board is demanding the resignation of Bridget Ziegler after a three-way sex scandal and rape accusations against her husband made national news—and infuriated critics who say her private life is at odds with her anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Before a public comment period on Tuesday, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4 to 1 to ask the Moms for Liberty co-founder to step down from her position on the panel, which she’d held since 2014. Ziegler was the lone dissenting vote.

Ziegler, 41, spoke briefly at the beginning of the meeting, where a crowd of people waited for their turn to bash her and demand the board take action. The line to get into the proceeding stretched around the building.

