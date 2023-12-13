Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    Florida School Board to Scandal-Scarred Bridget Ziegler: Please Resign

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Florida School Board to Scandal-Scarred Bridget Ziegler: Please Resign

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/AP

    A Florida school board is demanding the resignation of Bridget Ziegler after a three-way sex scandal and rape accusations against her husband made national news—and infuriated critics who say her private life is at odds with her anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

    Before a public comment period on Tuesday, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4 to 1 to ask the Moms for Liberty co-founder to step down from her position on the panel, which she’d held since 2014. Ziegler was the lone dissenting vote.

    Ziegler, 41, spoke briefly at the beginning of the meeting, where a crowd of people waited for their turn to bash her and demand the board take action. The line to get into the proceeding stretched around the building.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mom Finds Teen Son Having Sex With High School Teacher in Car, Report Says

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Video Shows Brutal Bus Attack of Transgender Person in St. Louis; Suspect Sought by FBI

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori looks giddy while doing a LAP DANCE in a RESTAURANT during raucous video

    Dec 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Mom Finds Teen Son Having Sex With High School Teacher in Car, Report Says

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Video Shows Brutal Bus Attack of Transgender Person in St. Louis; Suspect Sought by FBI

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori looks giddy while doing a LAP DANCE in a RESTAURANT during raucous video

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Why Jim Chalmers can’t stop smiling at his budget update because of an “invisible” cost that’s affecting YOU, and it’s not interest rates.

    Dec 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy