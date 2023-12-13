Why Jim Chalmers can’t stop smiling at his budget update because of an “invisible” cost that’s affecting YOU, and it’s not interest rates.

<!–

Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ mid-year budget update has revealed how a staggering personal income tax windfall is propping up the federal budget after a major tax break was eliminated.

Dr Chalmers is virtually guaranteed to run back-to-back surpluses, as the federal budget deficit forecast for this financial year was reduced to just $1.1 billion in the Albanese Government’s mid-year budget outlook (MYEFO), published on Wednesday.

The update revealed a staggering $12.8 billion improvement in the 2023-24 budget.

In a move designed to ease inflationary pressures, the Treasurer will hoard huge windfalls rather than spend them.

Rising commodity prices and low unemployment fueled a bumper tax take, as did the abolition of the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (LMITO) and increased tax brackets, in which workers get bigger pay rises but are forced to accept higher tax brackets.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – NCA NewsWire Photos – DECEMBER 11, 2023: Portrait photo shoot of Australian Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers in his office at Parliament House in Canberra ahead of MYEFO. Image: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

In May, Dr Chalmers forecast a deficit of $13.9 billion for the current financial year.

But the reduced deficit is likely to put more pressure on Treasurer Jim Chalmers to provide additional cost-of-living relief in the next budget, scheduled for May 2023.

In recent weeks the Treasurer has responded to demands from aggrieved Government MPs and community organizations for greater support as households are hit by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Government tax collection soars

Total revenues were $17.1 billion higher than expected in the May budget, outpacing an increase in government spending of $4.3 billion.

Personal income tax collection has been revised upwards by almost $9 billion this financial year to reach more than $360 billion, as a combination of low unemployment and wage growth, which pushes workers into higher tax brackets, adds to government revenue.

Meanwhile, tax revenues from mining and other non-mining companies rose to a record $137.9 billion, boosted by rising prices of key raw materials such as iron ore, coal and gas. .

The Treasury has extended its forecast for iron ore to reach $60 a tonne into the September quarter of 2024. In the May budget, officials had anticipated prices for the commodity would fall to this level in March.

Rising prices of raw materials such as iron ore have bolstered companies’ tax collections. Photo: AFP / Amy Coopes

However, iron ore prices have risen in recent months to around $135 a tonne – more than double forecasts – casting doubt on whether the updated forecasts will be accurate.

In fact, federal and state treasuries have a history of underestimating commodity prices during boom periods, allowing governments to take advantage of higher-than-expected prices.

Tax revenue as a percentage of the economy will reach 23.7 percent this financial year, according to the budget update, the highest since 2008.

The mid-year update also indicates that 92 percent of the revenue improvements will accrue over the four-year forward estimates period.

However, this Treasury estimate does not take into account the $13.2 billion spent on the 15 per cent pay rise given to aged care workers and other off-budget funds worth almost $50 billion.

Despite the extraordinary revenue windfall, budget deficits are projected to continue above future estimates, peaking at $35.1 billion in 2025-26 before falling to $19.5 billion in 2026-27.