Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori looks giddy while doing a LAP DANCE in a RESTAURANT during raucous video

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, burst into unusual laughter while dancing at a Miami restaurant on Sunday.

The Australian designer, 28, known for regularly sporting a stoic look alongside her fleshy outfits, couldn’t contain her amusement when her friend DJ Sky High Baby began gyrating on her as she sat next to West, 46.

Bianca, who showed off her bare chest in a nude bodysuit, was seen laughing and cheering on her friend as they twerked on her lap, while an unconscious West chatted with friends at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, where he held his album listening party.

The star wore a fur hat as she loudly cheered on her friend, before singing along to the music.

The sighting came two days before West’s controversial album listening event on Tuesday, in which fans branded the star a “disgusting human being” after the rapper wore a Ku Klux Klan-esque black hoodie.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, burst into unusual laughter while dancing at a restaurant in Miami on Sunday.

The artist donned a cloth head covering with a dot on top at a late-night listening event with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign as they performed their controversial track Vultures, which features vile lyrics about a Jewish woman.

Vultures feature the ‘offensive’ lyrics: ‘How am I anti-Semitic? “I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye has worn a black hood reminiscent of the KKK, as he sported one at the beginning of his music video for BLKKK SKKKN HEAD in 2013.

The star was slammed as “disgusting” and “weird” for wearing the outfit with her daughter North, 10, on stage nearby, while her daughter Chicago, five, and son Saint, eight, were also there. present.

This comes weeks after Kanye was criticized by Jewish organizations who branded him “pathetic and sad” for vile lyrics about a Jewish woman in his latest song.

The lyrics sparked a furious reaction among some fans at the time and have now drawn condemnation from the American Jewish Committee, among others.

“Foodling the flames of anti-Semitism and promoting such anger among his millions of followers, especially at this tense and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is inexcusable,” spokesman Richard Hirschhaut said. TMZ.

However, he added that the West’s choice is not surprising, given its previous anti-Semitic comments.

The Australian designer, 28, known for regularly sporting a stoic look alongside her fleshy outfits, couldn’t contain her amusement when her friend DJ Sky High Baby began gyrating on her as she sat next to West, 46.

The star wore a fur hat as she loudly cheered on her friend, before singing along to the music.

Bianca looked delighted as her friend twerked on her in the clip.

But he said this latest scandal “seems particularly pathetic and sad.”

The Anti-Defamation League also added its voice to the criticism, telling the outlet: “At a time of rising anti-Semitism around the world, it is sickening to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew hatred of Jews.”

West has a documented history of anti-Semitism and last year lost several partnership deals after going on an explosive anti-Semitic rant.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband vowed to stage a ‘death with 3 against the JEWS’ in a series of sick posts online.

Shortly after the tweet, the Praise God rapper told Piers Morgan that he only wanted to target certain specific Jews, who he felt were exploiting him.

When the talk show host claimed the comments were “as racist as anything I’ve ever been through,” rapper Gold Digger shot back, “that’s why I said it.” I fought fire with fire.’

In an interview with right-wing talk show host Alex Jones in early December, Kanye praised Hitler for his “redemptive qualities.”

He also maintained that “the Holocaust is not what happened” and promoted the conspiracy theory that black people are the real Jews.

Kanye was branded a “disgusting human being” by his fans after the rapper wore a Ku Klux Klan-style black hoodie in his latest attempt to raise eyebrows just weeks after being criticized for anti-Semitic lyrics during a listening event in Miami on Tuesday.

This occurred during a listening event where North, his 10-year-old daughter, joined him on stage.

West’s rants saw him lose lucrative contracts with The Gap, Adidas and Balenciaga and more.

He was also fired by his management team at Creative Artists Agency.

The 46-year-old has been in the Middle East recording new work with collaborators Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Bump J and others.

He performed ‘Vultures’ for the first time at Lil Durk’s show at Blu Dubai alongside the rapper and Ty Dolla $ign.

West was accompanied in Dubai by his wife Bianca Censori, and the two reunited after his trip to Australia to see his family.

Another video showed the couple and West’s collaborators dancing to the song, which was released last Wednesday.

Their decision to release the song comes at a time when anti-Semitic attacks are increasing amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Racism against Jews and Muslims has spiked following the October 7 attack.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the number of anti-Semitic incidents quadrupled.

The Anti-Defamation League also added its voice to the criticism, telling the outlet: “At a time of rising anti-Semitism around the world, it is sickening to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew hatred of Jews.”

The watchdog counted 312 anti-Semitic incidents between October 7 and 23, ranging from harassment to vandalism and physical attacks.

Meanwhile, college campuses and schools have seen a notable increase, according to the American Jewish Committee.

A record number of incidents were reported, with nearly 100 incidents occurring at US universities between October 7 and 30.

The growing number of incidents has led the White House to introduce a series of measures to address the “alarming” rise in both anti-Semitic and Islamophobic attacks.