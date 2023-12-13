Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Video Shows Brutal Bus Attack of Transgender Person in St. Louis; Suspect Sought by FBI

    ST. LOUIS (FBI) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this unknown suspect.

    The suspect is described as a Black male, possibly in his 30s, with an average build. He may have a long scar along his right forearm. The suspect was wearing a neon yellow t-shirt with a dark-colored emblem on the left chest pocket, khaki pants, dark sunglasses, a black beanie cap, and black shoes with white soles. He was also carrying a dark-colored crossbody bag with frayed edges.

    The assault happened on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m. The unknown suspect boarded a MetroBus at Chippewa Street and Grand Boulevard in the northern edge of the Dutchtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Video-shows-man-suspected-in-hate-crime-brutally-attack-victim-on-St.-Louis-bus.mp4

    Surveillance video shows the unknown suspect taking a seat in the rear of the bus and then start talking with the victim who was already on the bus. Minutes later, the unknown suspect got up from his seat, and started kicking and punching the victim almost two dozen times. Before the attack ended, the unknown suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

