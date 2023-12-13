CHARLOTTE, NC – A teacher from South Mecklenburg High School, identified as Gabriela Neufeld, 26, has been apprehended on charges related to five alleged instances of sexual activity with an 18-year-old male student. The arrest was made following the student’s mother discovering the inappropriate relationship first-hand.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the alleged incidents occurred within the 5300 block of Closeburn Road, near Park Road Park, approximately three miles away from the school. The victim was identified only as an 18-year-old male student who attends South Mecklenburg High School.

The teacher’s name, Gabriela Cartaya-Neufeld, as indicated by the sheriff’s office, does not appear on the school’s official website.

It was reported that the student’s mother became aware of the situation when she found her son at the Closeburn Road location instead of attending rugby practice and observed them having sex. Taking photographs as evidence, she subsequently reported the matter to the authorities, leading to the arrest of the teacher.

Prosecutors say the mother noticed on Life360, a family safety location app. She then saw on the app that her son was in the park.

According to prosecutors – She drove to the park herself, allegedly found them in a car having sex, took pics of the car and license plate…

— Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 30, 2023

The post Mom Finds Teen Son Having Sex With High School Teacher in Car, Report Says appeared first on Breaking911.