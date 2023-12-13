Trump Legal Defense Fund’s Biggest Expense Was Mar-a-Lago

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A legal defense fund for Donald Trump appears to have placed its spending priorities in a strange place: Mar-a-Lago.

New tax filings show Trump’s legal defense fund raising about $1.6 million over the last six months and spending less than $30,000. But more notable than how little the legal defense group has spent is what they didn’t spend it on—namely, legal services—as well as what they paid for: a party at Mar-a-Lago.

The group—a political nonprofit called the “Patriot Legal Defense Fund”—was created by Trump campaign officials in July to help pay down the beleaguered former president’s snowballing court costs.

