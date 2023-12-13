Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Trump Legal Defense Fund's Biggest Expense Was Mar-a-Lago

    Trump Legal Defense Fund's Biggest Expense Was Mar-a-Lago

    A legal defense fund for Donald Trump appears to have placed its spending priorities in a strange place: Mar-a-Lago.

    New tax filings show Trump’s legal defense fund raising about $1.6 million over the last six months and spending less than $30,000. But more notable than how little the legal defense group has spent is what they didn’t spend it on—namely, legal services—as well as what they paid for: a party at Mar-a-Lago.

    The group—a political nonprofit called the “Patriot Legal Defense Fund”—was created by Trump campaign officials in July to help pay down the beleaguered former president’s snowballing court costs.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

