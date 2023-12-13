Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    It’s Time for the U.S. to Sanction Israeli Cabinet Members

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , ,
    It’s Time for the U.S. to Sanction Israeli Cabinet Members

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The international attention on Gaza has obscured Israel’s other current war on the West Bank.

    Jewish settler rampages there have metastasized since Oct. 7, leaving hundreds of peaceful Palestinian civilians dead. Settlers have attacked Palestinian villages in the south Hebron hills with the explicit purpose of ethnic cleansing. These attacks do not arise in a vacuum: they are encouraged and approved by members of Israel’s most right-wing government in history.

    It creates a serious problem for the Biden administration. How can President Joe Biden crack down on these settlers—and their backers in Israel’s Cabinet—while still backing Israel’s right of self-defense against Hamas? This question could generate the shock of recognition for many American Jews, who detest the current Israeli government but want to preserve Israel’s security.The answer is straightforward: use the legal authority he already has to sanction right-wing Cabinet ministers directly.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    SHARK ATTACK: Man Films Immediate Aftermath of Shark Attack That Claimed His Leg in Australia

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Padma Lakshmi stuns in a silver dress while being accompanied by her mini-me daughter, Krishna, 13, at TIME’s star-studded Person of the Year event in New York.

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Andre Braugher dead at 61: Emmy-winning actor best known for stints on Homicide: Life On The Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine passes away after ‘brief illness’

    Dec 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    SHARK ATTACK: Man Films Immediate Aftermath of Shark Attack That Claimed His Leg in Australia

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Padma Lakshmi stuns in a silver dress while being accompanied by her mini-me daughter, Krishna, 13, at TIME’s star-studded Person of the Year event in New York.

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Andre Braugher dead at 61: Emmy-winning actor best known for stints on Homicide: Life On The Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine passes away after ‘brief illness’

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Harvard President Claudine Gay is cleared of plagiarism accusations but will have to correct past articles for citation issues

    Dec 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy