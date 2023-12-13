Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, is preparing her 2017 memoir, Racism From the Eyes of a Child, for film and television adaptations.

Knowles, 71, is a well-known music manager who guided his daughter’s first group, Destiny’s Child, to success while also managing her solo career.

After the success of his daughter Beyonce’s Renaissance concert film, Matthew Knowles is hoping for similar success in both film and television.

The film project is said to cover the first half of Knowles’ 208-page book, following his early years growing up in Alabama in the early 1960s.

Matthew: After the success of his daughter Beyonce’s concert film Renaissance, Matthew Knowles is hoping for similar success in both film and television.

He was one of six black students who attended an all-white school and participated in many peaceful protests.

In the book he told how he was once burned with a cattle prod at a protest and how he was arrested four times in one day.

Knowles’ struggles in her youth have been documented by her famous daughter, including her Formation music video and other documentary projects.

The book recounts how early civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Turner, and Ralph Abernathy were key figures in his life, and how his upbringing shaped him: his mother was a classmate of Coretta Scott King.

“These are the men who made me proud and the women who taught me how to stand up for myself,” Knowles told Variety in a statement.

Unkel, who previously served as vice president of programming at 20th Century Fox, said the film’s script is ready to go to market, although no writer was identified.

Unkel will oversee the film’s development with Howard Kazanjian, producer of the original Star Wars trilogy.

No details were given about the television series project, although it seems likely that it will focus on his professional career.

He worked in medical sales in the late ’70s and ’80s before leaving his job to focus on his music management company in 1992.

In addition to managing Destiny’s Child and the solo careers of Beyonce and Solange Knowles (along with former Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland), he also worked with Chaka Khan and Earth Wind & Fire.

Knowles is currently in the Professor at the London College of Contemporary Music and Pepperdine University.