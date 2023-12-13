Britney Spears’ dad Jamie is pictured for the first time since having his leg amputated following serious infection

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie was seen on Tuesday for the first time since his leg was amputated following a serious infection.

Jamie was seen being carried to his vehicle and sitting with only his left leg in the passenger seat near the Spears family home in Kentwood, Louisiana.

The father-of-three had a traumatic childhood marked by his own father’s abuse and the horrific death of his little brother, which led to his mother shooting herself in the head when he was just 13.

Britney will “never” reconcile with her estranged father, even after his failing health and leg amputation, as she refuses to forgive the man who “hurt” her in ways that are “unimaginable.”

The singer, 42, appeared to hint at a possible reunion after she shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram with her sons Sean and Jayden, including one with their estranged father, 71, who controlled her 13-year-old conservatorship until her completion in November. 2021.

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie was seen Tuesday for the first time since his leg was reportedly amputated following a serious infection.

This week news hit the web that Jamie had to have his leg amputated after suffering a serious infection in his knee.

But a source close to the singer shut down any talk of an attempt to heal their fractured relationship and confirmed that the singer is continuing her legal battle against her father.

“There is never any chance of Britney reconciling with her father,” the source told DailyMail.com exclusively. “He hurt her in unimaginable ways and regardless of what happens to her health, she will never forgive that man, dead or alive.

‘The only reason Britney included this photo is because she loved the photo with her son. She had nothing to do with her father or her health problems.

The photo of Jamie was taken in Los Angeles in 2008, the year she was forced to accept conservatorship, and shows him walking with Britney and one of her grandchildren.

Britney detailed the “abuse” she suffered at the hands of her “alcoholic” father for years in her recent memoir The Woman in Me, claiming that he had her every move monitored and saw her as nothing more than “cash flow.” of the family.

She also claimed her father threatened to go to court if she didn’t agree to spend another stint in rehab in 2018, and said she would look like an “idiot” if she refused.

In her book, Britney detailed multiple instances in which she was allegedly abused by her father.

In court documents, former special agent Sherine Ebadi accused Jamie of financial mismanagement, diversion of resources and other abuses. He allegedly paid himself $6 million during the conservatorship.

The father-of-three had a traumatic childhood marked by his own father’s abuse and the horrific death of his little brother, which led to his mother shooting herself in the head when he was just 13.

A source close to the singer has shut down any talk of an attempt to heal their fractured relationship and confirmed that the singer is continuing her legal battle against her father.

“There is never any chance of Britney reconciling with her father,” the source told DailyMail.com exclusively. “He hurt her in unimaginable ways and regardless of what happens to her health, she will never forgive that man, dead or alive.”

Britney detailed the ‘abuse’ she suffered at the hands of her ‘alcoholic’ father for years in her recent memoir The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears, 42, ‘will never reconcile’ with her father Jamie Spears, 71, who recently had his leg amputated due to a ‘serious infection’

Jamie, who served as Britney’s guardian from 2008 to 2021, ‘hurt her in unimaginable ways,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. Photographed in 2022

Speculation about a reunion between Britney and her father arose after she posted this 2008 photo of her father and one of her children on Instagram.

The estranged duo are currently embroiled in a legal dispute, with a trial date set for May, after Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, rejected Jamie’s request that his daughter pay legal fees Jamie incurred in relationship with the controversial guardianship.

And his dark past led him to turn to alcohol in adulthood. In her memoir, Britney described him as “mean, apathetic and cold” and recalled being “scared in his house” when he was a child.

Jamie had very little role in her becoming a star; in fact, she was barely present during the early years of her career.

He stayed behind while Britney and her mother traveled for auditions and roles, but When Britney began to crumble under increasing pressure in the early 2000s, he quickly rushed to her side and filed for an emergency conservatorship.

Jamie’s request was granted and a judge assigned him as leader, despite his strained relationship with the star and his past problems with alcoholism.

The conservatorship lasted 13 years, as Britney dropped hit after hit, performed show after show, and attended event after event, always with a smile on her face.

The #FreeBritney movement and her ugly court showdown against her father captured the nation and left many people wondering: Who really is Jamie?

From the outside, she appeared to be more successful and happier than ever, but behind the scenes, the world would later discover that she was desperate to break free from her father’s control.

It wasn’t until Britney suddenly canceled her Las Vegas residency and announced an indefinite hiatus from performing in 2019 that fans began to suspect something was wrong.

The #FreeBritney movement soon began, taking over social media and leading thousands of her fans to analyze her every move since the conservatorship began.

Months later, Britney’s court battle against her father began, and as the legal fight unfolded, details finally came to light of what Britney, who had yet to speak publicly about the situation, had allegedly gone through under the influence. care of his father.

In explosive testimony, she claimed the conservatorship controlled everything from what medications she had to take to what color she could paint her cabinets. She also alleged that she had to use an IUD and was forced to go to a treatment center against her will.

As speculation swirls about Jamie’s health, here’s a full breakdown of his life, his relationship with Britney, everything she said about him during the trial, and what he’s been up to since the conservatorship ended.