NEW YORK (WNBC) – Emergency crews continued their investigation into what may have caused the collapse of a seven-story residential building in the Bronx, which left apartments exposed and walls sheared off — but “miraculously” no one was found trapped in the rubble after an hours-long search, the FDNY said.

Read the full story from WNBC here.

The post Dramatic Video Shows NYC Apartment Building Collapsing as People Run For Their Lives appeared first on Breaking911.