Police Share Disturbing Video of Laughing Driver Purposely Hitting Pedestrians

SEATTLE (SPD) – In late November, police were made aware of two incidents where two separate vehicles purposely targeted and struck pedestrians in North Seattle. The victims have not been identified.

Detectives discovered surveillance footage and cell phone footage of one of the vehicular assaults. On November 26th, 2023, at 1:50 a.m. the video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on North 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North. Multiple people can be seen helping the victim before a car stops, carries the woman to the passenger seat, and drives away.

The second assault happened in the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North. Officers have yet to determine exactly when it occurred, but believe it was around the same time on November 26th. Detectives have obtained cell phone video of the assault. In the video, the suspects target a victim walking in the bus lane. The unsuspecting victim is struck from behind and flies over the hood of the car.

The suspect vehicle did not stop in either incident. Based on the speed of the impact, it is likely that the victims suffered serious injury.

Detectives reviewed 911 call records, hospital admissions, and canvassed the area for witnesses, but have not been able to locate the victims.

If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

