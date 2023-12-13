Andre Braugher, ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star, Dies at 61

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Andre Braugher, the actor best known for his iconic television roles as big-city police officers—including an eccentric detective in Homicide: Life on the Street and a stony captain in Brooklyn Nine-Nine—died on Monday, according to Deadline. He was 61.

The trade publication reported that Braugher had died following a brief, unspecified illness. His longtime rep, Jennifer Allen, subsequently confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

