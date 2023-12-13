Andre Braugher dead at 61: Emmy-winning actor best known for stints on Homicide: Life On The Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine passes away after ‘brief illness’

<!–

Actor Andre Braugher died Monday at the age of 61 after a brief illness.

The actor was best known for his work on Homicide: Life on the Street, in which he appeared from 1993 to 1998, playing the role of Detective Frank Pembleton in 100 episodes.

He played Raymond Holt in 153 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in which he appeared from 2013 to 2021.

He had won two Primetime Emmy Awards in his career: in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in Thief; and for his work on Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998.

The news of the actor’s death was first published by Deadlineand also confirmed to Variety by his representative Jennifer Allen.

