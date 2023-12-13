Padma Lakshmi stuns in a silver dress while being accompanied by her mini-me daughter, Krishna, 13, at TIME’s star-studded Person of the Year event in New York.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Padma Lakshmi was accompanied by her lookalike daughter, Krishna, at TIME magazine’s Person of the Year event in New York on Tuesday.

The former Top Chef host, 53, dazzled in a sparkly sequined silver dress, which she paired with nude strappy heels.

The Indian-born food connoisseur wore her black hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves for the occasion.

Padma opted for a soft glam, with just a touch of blush on her cheeks and nude lipstick on her pout.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Krishna, who Padma often calls Littlhands, looked chic in a sleek black dress and matching heeled sandals.

Padma Lakshmi, 53, was accompanied by her doppelganger daughter Krishna, 13, on Tuesday at TIME magazine’s Person of the Year event in New York.

The Person of the Year event will honor the 34-year-old singer Taylor Swift this year, as well as other most influential people from different sectors.

The evening will include “cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and onstage conversations with select appointees for a year-end celebration,” according to TIME.

The 14-time Emmy nominee welcomed Krishna with venture capitalist Adam Dell, 53, brother of computer mogul Michael Dell, and she was truly a miracle child considering Padma had suffered from endometriosis since she was 13. years, which had not been diagnosed for 23 years.

“They told me I could never get pregnant,” Lakshmi recalled. The Guardian in March.

‘I had a fallopian tube removed. On the other hand, they removed half of my ovary. So I really don’t know how that happened. I’m very grateful for that”.

Over Thanksgiving, Padma shared how she and Adam co-parented Krishna over the holiday in an Instagram post, which featured snaps of her and her daughter over the years.

‘Usually #LittleHands and I make a big Thanksgiving dinner. Türkiye, filling the nine courtyards with all our loved ones. Some years, when she’s been with her father, I just go to Paris and have fun. Neither turkey nor relatives.

‘This year it will be happily just the two of us (although we will miss our family) doing nothing. I’m making a roast chicken and roast vegetables, so we can still make our beloved potpie with the leftovers. We’re both exhausted and when I asked Krishna what she wanted to do this year, she said, “Can it just be us? Can’t we have a big dinner and just relax and unwind, Mom?”

The Top Chef host dazzled in a sparkly sequined silver dress, which she paired with nude strappy heels.

The author wore her raven-colored hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves for the occasion.

Padma opted for a soft glam, with just a touch of blush on her cheeks and nude lipstick on her pout.

‘Yes darling, yes we can!!! I hope your vacation is peaceful and delicious. Happy Thanksgiving from me and LittleHands!!!’

Padma previously shared that it was “mortifying” to face such furious public speculation about the identity of her daughter’s father when she revealed she was pregnant in 2009.

Her pregnancy announcement came as a surprise to fans who didn’t know she was dating anyone at the time, two years after she spit on her ex-husband Salman Rushdie.

In an episode of the People podcast Me becoming a mom In 2021, Padma admitted that seeing stories published in newspapers around the world guessing the father’s identity was “disgusting”.

“It was certainly disgusting when the press started snooping around in various countries, not only in the United States, but also in India, England and Australia. At the time, he was all over the papers and it was mortifying,” he said.

“But on the other hand, it was inconsequential because the main event was that I was going to be a mother,” she added. ‘I was just happy. Those things were certainly there. She was in the background, she was always like a white noise presence.”

“I was kind of in between relationships, without going into details,” he said. “It definitely complicated the situation and, as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew it was obviously not the ideal way to be in the situation I found myself in.”

Those two relationships were with Adam and billionaire Teddy Forstmann.

Over Thanksgiving, Padma shared how she and her ex Adam Dell, 53, co-parented Krishna over the holiday in an Instagram post.

Padma and Dell had an on-again, off-again romance before separating in 2021; seen in 2017

In her memoir, Love, Loss and What We Ate, Padma said she realized she wasn’t sure who the baby’s father was.

‘A question began to bother my vertigo: not so much “How?” but the much more awkward “Who?”

“I myself didn’t find out about paternity until September,” she said.

Padma and Dell ended up having an on-again, off-again romance for years, although according to Page sixThey separated in 2021.

Last month she was photographed holding hands with black creator Kenya Barris, 49, while in New York.

Padma was previously married to novelist Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007.