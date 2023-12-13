Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Fox Confronts Mike Johnson About the Time He Opposed Impeachment

    Fox Confronts Mike Johnson About the Time He Opposed Impeachment

    On the eve of what House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said will be a vote to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Johnson was confronted on Fox News with comments he made four years ago in which he warned of a “single-party impeachment.”

    On Fox NewsSpecial Report, anchor Bret Baier showed a 2019 clip of Johnson speaking amid then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment for withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to get its government to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden, and thereby harm Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.

    “The founders of this country warned against a single-party impeachment for good reason. They feared that it would bitterly and perhaps irreparably divide our nation,” Johnson said exactly four years ago.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

