Terry Crews, Josh Lucas, Amin Joseph, Sheryl Lee Ralph remember Andre Braugher: “A true legend”

Hollywood notables were among those who took to social media to remember Andre Braugher, who died Monday at age 61.

Braugher was best known for his detective roles. Frank Pembleton on NBC Homicide: life on the street from 1993 to 1998, as well as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn nine nine from 2013 to 21. He died after a brief illness, said his longtime manager, Jennifer Allen. The Hollywood Reporter.

Several of Braugher’s former co-stars, including Terry Crews and Josh Lucas, as well as others he worked with in the industry, wrote heartfelt tributes remembering the beloved actor.

“I can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” said Crews, who also starred in Brooklyn nine nine, he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I feel honored to have met you, to have laughed with you, to have worked with you and to have shared 8 glorious years observing your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me a lot. I will be eternally grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Our deepest condolences to his wife and his family at this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest in peace, André. I love you man.”

Josh Lucas, who starred in the 2006 film. Poseidon with Braugher, shared a sweet message: “The great Andre Braugher passed away today. He was one of the first actors I worked with. And years later we did it. Poseidonn together. I saw him perform Shakespeare in the Park and it was beyond memorable. It was an early preview and towards the end during his monologue as Henry V he just stopped. Deadpoint. Silence. He lowered his head and clearly we all realized that he had forgotten his lines. The pause lasted what seemed like an eternity and then, like a bolt of lightning, he lifted his head and exploded with grandeur, a perfect word. It was a performance I will always remember. He was an actor and a man I always deeply respected. Rest in peace André.”

Snowfall Actor Amin Joseph wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Andre Braugher set the tone: a phenomenal man both on and off screen. Inside the frame he was an absolute beast, while off camera, he was a generous teacher and a true legend. His respect and humility were contagious and inspired us to be better people and actors.”

Producer and writer Mike Royce, who co-created Men of a certain age, which starred Braugher, paid tribute to the actor, writing: “This is impossible for me to process. He was the best actor in the world. An incredible human being. “An incomprehensible loss.”

Screenwriter Steven Canals wrote on social media: “Andre Braugher was a megawatt talent. Reliable, trustworthy, emotional. Whenever he was part of a cast, he knew it meant the show would be great. Rest well, sir.”

Read more tributes below.

“Andre Braugher set the standard: a phenomenal man both on and off screen. Inside the frame he was an absolute beast, while off camera, he was a generous teacher and a true legend. His respect and humility were contagious. Inspiring us to be better people and actors. pic.twitter.com/DE0gekyvhY – Amin José (@Amin_Joseph) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher’s Holt in BROOKLYN 99 was one of my favorite TV characters of all time. His deadpan expression perfectly balanced the craziness of the show. And he was able to convey such warmth even as he did the masterful slow burn of it. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/5OL90n5miP -Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 13, 2023

One of my other favorite memories was of Terry Crews, him and I talking on set. He was very warm to us and then when a white person passed by, he would look serious again. Then he leaned over and said, “You have to keep them on their toes.” I fell again! RIP #andrebraugher — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023

RIP #andrebraugher One of my favorite memories of him was one day on set, he said like he followed you on Twitter: You’re funny. I said, “Oh, what’s your name so I can follow you too?” He said no. “I like that you don’t know it’s me.” We both fight. He was a good man. — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Andre Braugher. Best known for ‘Men of a Certain Age’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ he was a dynamic actor in drama and comedy. He will be deeply missed. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. #SagAftraMember since 1989 https://t.co/AMdUVzri9Z — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) December 13, 2023

We have lost a great one. Award-winning actor Andre Braugher, known for playing stoic cops, most recently in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died at age 61. It is very sad to hear this. pic.twitter.com/clTHJDWaTL —Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 13, 2023