Ann Coulter Slams Pro-Life Movement After Texas Anti-Abortion Decision

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR

Abortion rights activists just got a show of support from the unlikeliest of sources: Ann Coulter’s keyboard.

The conservative pundit took to X on Tuesday to come out in support of Kate Cox, the woman whose unsuccessful fight to get an abortion in Texas made national headlines this month, and savagely scorch the politics that denied her the right to the procedure.

“The prolife movement has gone from compassion for the child to cruelty to the mother (and child),” Coulter tweeted. “Trisomy 18 is not a condition that is compatible with life.”

