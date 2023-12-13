BC Place will need a FIFA facelift, but the price tag remains unclear | Globalnews.ca

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When the world’s top soccer stars take the field in Vancouver for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they will do so in a newly renovated stadium.

BC PavCo, the Crown corporation that owns the stadium, has released a request for proposals seeking a construction director to oversee a list of a dozen improvements.

The first phase, planned for 2024, would include the installation of VIP suites and a hospitality space, concessions upgrades, bathroom and elevator renovations.

In 2025, renovations would expand to include a banquet hall and lounge, locker rooms, a merchandise store, a premium entrance and a connection to the Parq Hotel and Casino.

“This is a great opportunity for us to improve infrastructure…and that could include improvements to BC Place,” said Tourism Minister Lana Popham.

Popham said he had not yet spoken to PavCo management about the renewals or FIFA requirements, adding that there are still a number of issues that need to be resolved first.

Those details are expected early in the new year.

“We still don’t know how many games will be played here,” he said. “A very notable element is the contribution of the federal government. We have yet to hear from them.”

The province has not yet approved any changes, which would need approval from the Treasury Board.

It will mark the second major renovation of the old stadium in the 21st century.

BC Place received a $500 million facelift after the 2010 Winter Olympics, which included the installation of a retractable roof, seating replacement, and seismic upgrades.

The latest round of improvements is expected to cost much less, but the price is unknown.

“We are concerned about what appears to be an ever-increasing bill without any accountability from the province, the city or BC Pavilion Corp. for how taxpayer money is spent,” said Carson Binda, BC director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. .

Last year, the province estimated that hosting its portion of the World Cup could cost up to $250 million, with $40 million earmarked for venue upgrades.

That figure also includes security costs and replacing the stadium’s artificial turf field with natural grass.

While Popham cited a forecast showing the event could bring $1 billion to the province over the next five years, Binda said he wants to see the estimates.

“They haven’t released dollar figures for how much the BC Place renovations will cost, they won’t show us any financial projections other than a vague one: ‘It’s going to generate $1 billion in revenue.’” he said.

“FIFA behaves like bandits every time there is a World Cup… while leaving the taxpayers of the host countries with huge bills.”

The province said it has not signed any contracts with FIFA and that officials from both the host organization and soccer’s governing body will continue to conduct visual checks at stadiums.

Popham said any improvements will have to have a long-term benefit for British Columbians.

“When everyone goes home, we want to make sure our province is better,” he said.