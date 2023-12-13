Jacinta Price claims Anthony Albanese has been missing in action on Aboriginal issues following failed Voice to Parliament referendum

<!–

Opposition Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has slammed Anthony Albanese for “abandoning” Aboriginal communities since the failed Voice referendum.

Since the poll two months ago on October 14, in which 60 per cent of Australians voted against enshrining a race-based advisory body in the Constitution, Senator Price said Albanese had been missing in action for First Nations people.

“Where has he been on any of these issues? He had to be shamed into coming to Alice Springs in February and he hasn’t returned,” Senator Price said. The Daily Telegraph this week.

Senator Price said it was “quite disappointing” that Albanese “has not been heard… on any issues relating to indigenous Australians” since the Yes campaign was rejected.

He said that, to his knowledge, the Prime Minister had not even held a single press conference on Aboriginal issues since October 22, a claim that appears to be supported by official government transcripts.

‘Where are you, Albo?’ she said.

Albanese is currently on a five-day holiday and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will take over the top job while he takes a break.

He and his wife Jodie Haydon were photographed posing with singer Marcia Hines on Saturday night at a Foo Fighters concert in Sydney to start their holiday.

Senator Price said that despite considerable funding of $250 million announced to tackle anti-social behavior and youth crime in her home town of Alice Springs, “nothing much had changed on the ground”.

She recalled that a friend told her that she was patrolling the city for her security job when her vehicle was hit by a group of young people in a stolen car.

They then ended up chasing her and as a result she needed hospital treatment.

He said the area is still experiencing a crime wave, but Albanese had not visited since earlier this year, despite traveling to nearby Uluru in the days before the referendum.

Albanese has been nicknamed ‘Airbus Albo’ for the frequency of his foreign trips, and jetted off to the US for a lavish state dinner just days after the referendum failed to produce results.

Brisbane residents Keith and Christine Blair, who were on a sightseeing trip to Uluru when the Prime Minister was visiting, declared they voted against the referendum.

“What the Constitution is about is uniting people and what the referendum is doing is dividing people,” Mrs Blair, who moved to Australia from France 25 years ago, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I wish the money contributed in this referendum had been used to address the issues with Aboriginal (peoples),” he said.

‘I was impressed by the state of Alice Springs. For me, coming from France, it felt like I was in the ghettos of Paris. “I don’t think the referendum will address that.”

Senator Price said she also believed the majority of Australians voted No on Voice for those same two reasons.

First, because people did not want the country to be irreversibly divided along racial lines in the future, and second, because the problems were already known and the Voice would only serve as a debate-filled distraction from addressing them.

But rather than licking his wounds since the embarrassing referendum defeat, Albanese could be deliberately avoiding the topic until the new year, once the momentum from the failed referendum has subsided.

Several key members of the Yes23 campaign, as well as Australia’s Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney, have said they are regrouping and will have more to say in the new year.