If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services.

The Erie County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death of Pennsylvania news anchor Emily Matson as suicide, according to reports from The Erie Times-News, The New York Post, and others.

Matson lost her life when she was struck by a train in Fairview, Pennsylvania, on Monday, the Erie County Coroner’s Office said, as reported by The Erie Times-News.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, speaking to The New York Post on Tuesday, asserted that Matson had taken her own life, emphasizing that the evidence supporting the ruling of suicide was “unquestionable.”

The news of the 42-year-old Erie News Now news anchor’s passing was officially confirmed by Lilly Broadcasting, the parent company of the news outlet, in a statement released on Monday.

In their statement, Lilly Broadcasting said, “It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson. Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania.”

The statement continued, “We loved Emily dearly, and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time.”

Emily Matson, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, had been associated with NBC affiliate WICU-TV since 2004, joining after her graduation from La Roche University in Pittsburgh, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media technology.

The post ‘Beloved’ Pennsylvania News Anchor Emily Matson Struck by Train, Death Ruled Suicide appeared first on Breaking911.