🔴 Live: Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

US President Joe Biden warned Israel it risked losing global support for its war against Hamas with “indiscriminate” bombing in Gaza, as the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly for a ceasefire. Netanyahu meanwhile said there was “disagreement” with Biden over how a post-conflict Gaza would be governed, reflecting a rare rift after weeks in which the US leader has strongly backed Israel. Follow our live blog for the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

