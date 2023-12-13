Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    DeSantis Takes Veiled Shot at Trump Over Iowa Gov’s Endorsement

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    CNN

    Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis took a swipe at GOP frontrunner Donald Trump Tuesday for how he treats fellow politicians who don’t endorse him, implying in a CNN town hall that he wouldn’t stoop to the former president’s level while never mentioning him by name.

    In Des Moines, CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked the Florida governor to weigh in on how New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s endorsement of rival Nikki Haley will affect his path to victory in the Granite State.

    DeSantis responded with no ill-will toward his fellow governor.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

