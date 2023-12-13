DeSantis Takes Veiled Shot at Trump Over Iowa Gov’s Endorsement

CNN

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis took a swipe at GOP frontrunner Donald Trump Tuesday for how he treats fellow politicians who don’t endorse him, implying in a CNN town hall that he wouldn’t stoop to the former president’s level while never mentioning him by name.

In Des Moines, CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked the Florida governor to weigh in on how New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s endorsement of rival Nikki Haley will affect his path to victory in the Granite State.

DeSantis responded with no ill-will toward his fellow governor.

