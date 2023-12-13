James Comer Reveals Why He ‘Quit’ Appearing on ‘Fox & Friends’

Newsmax

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Newsmax host Eric Bolling teamed up Tuesday against a perceived conservative media turncoat—accusing Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy of being unfairly critical of House Republicans’ ongoing investigation into alleged Biden family corruption.

The House Oversight Committee Chairman even said he “quit” appearing on the show to avoid the longtime Fox News stalwart and his tough questions on the matter.

“Forget the Democrats like Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) who say there’s no evidence. My concern is when the media—especially the conservative media—starts siding with the Bidens,” Bolling began before playing a clip from the Fox News morning show.

