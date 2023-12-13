Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lock lips in a new image from the loved-up couple’s night in Kansas City before she flew back to New York.

<!–

A new image has emerged showing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing on the lips while partying in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Before Swift flew back to New York on Tuesday, the loved-up couple enjoyed a night out at Christmas bar Miracle on Main Street in Kansas City.

It came after Travis and the Chiefs controversially lost to the Bills while Taylor was in attendance on Sunday.

Footage from Tuesday showed Taylor planting a kiss on Travis’ cheek, but a new photo shows them locking lips as they continue to show off their blossoming love.

