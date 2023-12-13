Eight Israeli soldiers, including a senior battalion commander, are killed and three wounded in an attack in the Gaza Strip in one of the worst losses of life in a single incident for the IDF since the war broke out: Casualties among 19 and 35 years

<!–

The Israeli military has announced that eight soldiers, including a high-ranking official, have been killed while fighting Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip.

Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, 35, Major Roei Meldasi, 23, Major Moshe Avram Bar-On, 23, Sergeant Achia Daskal, 19, Captain Liel Hayo, 22, Major Ben Shelly, 26, Major Rom Hecht, 20, and Oriya Sergeant Yaakov. 19 died on Tuesday.

The servicemen were killed in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip and three others were seriously injured as the war between Israel and Hamas continues for 67 days.

Seven soldiers were killed after a bomb detonated in the Shahja’iya neighborhood, marking the worst loss of life in a single incident for the Israel Defense Forces since the war broke out on October 7.

At least 112 Israeli soldiers have been killed since ground operations in Gaza began in late October. While 18,412 Palestinians have died during Israeli attacks since the war began, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Five of the Israeli soldiers killed during the battle in the northern Gaza Strip were in the Golani Brigade, including Lieutenant Colonel Grinberg, who was the commander of the 13th Battalion.

Major Meldasi, Company Commander of the 13th Battalion, Major Bar-On, Company Commander of the 51st Battalion, Sergeant Daskal, a fighter from the 51st Battalion, and Captain Hayo, Platoon Commander of the 51st .th battalion, died.

Major Shelly and Major Rom Hecht of the Special Rescue Tactical Unit (669) were killed in the same battle in the Shahja’iya neighborhood.

The IDF also announced that Sergeant Yaakov, a fighter from the 614th Battalion of the Combat Engineering School, lost his life in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hamas fighters opened fire on Golani forces in the area on Tuesday before Israeli soldiers approached the scene of the shooting.