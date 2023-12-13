Street preacher dressed as the Grinch accused of ‘destroying the magic of Christmas’ as he stands outside New Mexico ELEMENTARY SCHOOL with sign saying Santa isn’t real, but Jesus is

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A man who dressed as the Grinch brought on the “Christmas magic” while standing outside an elementary school holding a sign that read “Santa is fake…Jesus is real.”

The man, who identified himself as David Harold Grisham, set up shop outside the kindergarten entrance of Osuna Elementary School in New Mexico on Monday morning.

Grisham, 63, who is part of a group called street preachers, is said to have spent up to 45 minutes outside the school, walking up and down the sidewalk.

His actions upset parents, who accused him of trying to ruin Christmas for young, impressionable children. He was confronted by an angry person who took the sign away from him and tore it up.

“To do that in front of little kids and try to destroy their wonder, destroy the magic of Christmas, it makes my blood boil,” said mother Hannah Dalton. KRQE TV station.

Grisham pulled a similar stunt outside Sleepy Hollow Elementary School in Amarillo, Texas, two weeks ago.

Video of the New Mexico incident shows the parents confronting Grisham. One person grabbed his sign from behind him and told him, ‘Get this shit out of here.’

But the person with Grisham, who is recording, tells him “don’t touch our stuff.”

The angry father responds: ‘Fuck you brother, get out of here,’ before tearing up the sign and throwing it on the ground.

A police officer intervenes to calm the situation and tells him: ‘This is a riot. “He’s fucking with our kids.”

The police officer then informs him that Grisham is on public property and there is nothing they can do.

But the man confronts him again and yells: ‘Get out of here.’

In another clip, Grisham was asked if there was a better way to spread the message than from an elementary school.

“This is a great way, believe me,” Grisham responds, adding, “Jesus said go into all the world, including the elementary schools, and preach the gospel to all the preachers.”

Others ask the man why and he says, “Well, if you believe that, then you should do it yourself.”

Nancy Molina added: “I got a little angry, like you have nothing better to do than get up at 7.30 in the morning and post in front of a kindergarten.”

“I have a kindergartner and she is very excited about Christmas and Santa,” Molina said.

The school sent a letter to parents about the incident, explaining that the district and school police could not take action because the protester was on a public sidewalk.

The students were later led away from the man dressed as the Grinch and directed to an alternate entrance.

“I am writing to inform you of an unfortunate incident that occurred in front of our school as students and families were arriving this morning,” Principal Hanna Myers wrote.

‘An individual dressed in a ‘Grinch’ costume and carrying a sign with a religious statement paraded in front of our campus telling students and families that Santa is fake.

‘The protest we witnessed today in front of our school is part of a nationwide movement. While I respect freedom of speech and religion, it saddens me that some people think it’s okay to elevate their beliefs by making fun of children.

‘No public display that frightens or traumatizes our students, staff or community members is acceptable. “I have assured our students and staff that our campus is safe.”

Grisham is known locally in Amarillo, Texas, for his ultra-religious protests which he organizes as part of a group called “the street preachers.”

Grisham, now retired, has organized many rallies as an “official street preacher.”

Grisham posted a photo of New Mexico with the sign on Facebook and wrote, “If I had stood outside this school with a sign that said Santa was real and Jesus was fake, there wouldn’t have been a riot like there was.”

‘People who call themselves Christians will resort to violence to defend a non-existent Santa Claus, but they will not lift a finger to defend the world by attacking Jesus. Let that sink in.

Grisham is known locally for being a nuisance in his hometown of Lone Star and other areas around Amarillo, Texas.

The self-proclaimed “street preacher” said his Christmas mission this year is to “embarrass Santa.”

He has insisted that other Grinches would take to the streets to preach the same message as him.

Grisham defended his actions, telling DailyMail.com: “I wear the costume because it’s less scary for kids and it gives them the message that Santa is fake and Jesus is real.”

‘Some of the kids in California even asked me to take pictures. It is the parents’ overreaction and anger that scares them.

“I’m tired of Santa usurping the glory of Christ at Christmas.”