Sunrise bosses admit they are “relieved” that the appointment of Matt Shirvington as Kochie’s successor has been a success… and describe the top-rated breakfast show as “beyond a TV show”

It is one of the most important jobs in Australian television.

And Matt ‘Shirvo’ Shirvington has proven to be a winner on Channel Seven’s top-rated show Sunrise.

But seven bigwigs have now suggested they were not always convinced the 45-year-old former Olympian was the right choice to replace retired veteran David ‘Kochie’ Koch..

Speaking to the industry blog media weekSarah Stinson, Seven’s head of morning television, alluded to the network’s reservations.

“We are absolutely thrilled and relieved,” he said of the show’s continued ratings dominance.

They also revealed that they are delighted that ‘Shirvo’ clicked with co-host Natalie Barr.

“He and Nat have a very natural chemistry, and it shows in the air,” Stinson said.

While it suffered some rare ratings losses against arch-rival Today on Channel Nine last month, Sunrise is expected to finish 2023 as Australia’s most-watched breakfast show.

David Koch (pictured left, with Natale Barr), who was the longest-serving breakfast television host in Australia’s history, shocked viewers and the industry in May by announcing he was leaving the show after 21 years old.

And Stinson has described the hit show as “more than a TV show” for its fans, as viewers no longer have to watch the show on Seven’s main channel.

The show is expanding its reach through social media and streaming and can be viewed on mobile devices.

“Breaking Dawn is now beyond a television show,” Stinson stated.

Meanwhile, Sunrise executive producer Sean Power told the publication that while Sunrise has dominated breakfast TV ratings for twenty years, it is still willing to take risks.

“We never take for granted the fact that such extraordinary mastery exists,” he said, promising his fans some amazing segments in the new year.

“Some of the things on the board are outrageously huge,” he declared.

Shirvington, who shares with his wife Jessica teenage daughters Siena and Winter and a five-year-old son named Lincoln, was announced as Koch’s replacement in June, after being with Seven since 2020. Pictured: Shirvington at Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

Meanwhile, Nine’s Today has struggled to gain ground on Sunrise in recent years, partly due to the revolving door of Nine show presenters.

Despite recent setbacks, Seven Network executives are no doubt eager to pop the champagne after the end of next ratings season, with Sunrise presumably the overall winner.

This will be the 20th year that Sunrise has won first place in its time slot, after taking first place in the overall ratings poll last year.

According to the 2022 OzTam survey, Sunrise had an average national daily audience of 397,000 viewers.

Seven said it was “31 per cent larger than its nearest competitor”.